UVA in Third Place After 36 Holes at ACC Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia women’s golf team is in third place following the opening two rounds of play at the 2025 ACC Championship in Greensboro, N.C. The Cavaliers shot a combined 1-under 575.

Virginia was led by senior Amanda Sambach who shot 1-under 71 on her first round and followed up with a 4-under 68 in the second. Sambach finished the day in a tie for fourth place with a 36-hole score of 5-under 139. Megan Propeck also finished the opening two rounds inside the top 10 in a tie for seventh at 1-under 143.

Rebecca Skoler sits in 12th place after shooting 1-over 145. Jaclyn LaHa and Chloe Schiavone are each tied for 43rd shooting 7-over 151.

A trio of Cavaliers carded eagles in the first round as Propeck and Schiavone each eagled on hole 5 (Par 5) while LaHa recorded an eagle on hole 15 (Par 5).

Play resumes with the final round of stroke play tomorrow (April 17). The Cavaliers will be paired with Florida State and Stanford for the final round and are set to tee off beginning at 9:40 a.m. The top six teams from stroke play will advance to match play on Friday (April 18).

ACC Championship

Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Par 72, 6,092 yards

Team Results

1 Stanford 282-279-561 -15

2 Florida State 284-280-564 -12

3 Virginia 290-285-575 -1

T4 Wake Forest 292-291-583 +7

T4 North Carolina 296-287-583 +7

6 California 294-293-587 +11

7 Louisville 301-288-589 +13

8 Clemson 298-297-595 +19

9 Virginia Tech 303-293-596 +20

T10 NC State 302-298-600 +24

T10 Boston College 297-303-600 +24

12 Miami 307-295-602 +26

13 Notre Dame 306-298-604 +28

14 Duke 305-301-606 +30

15 SMU 305-310-615 +39

Individual Results

1 Andrea Revuelta, Stanford 67-67-134 -10

2 Lottie Woad, Florida State 69-66-135 -9

3 Mirabel Ting, Florida State 66-70-136 -8

T4 Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford 71-68-139 -5

T4 Constance Fouillet, California 70-69-139 -5

T4 Amanda Sambach, Virginia 71-68-139 -5

T7 Megan Propeck, Virginia 72-71-143 -1

T7 Ing Iadpluem, North Carolina. 69-74-143 -1

T7 Marie Madsen, NC State 72-71-143 -1

Virginia Results

T4 Amanda Sambach 71-68-139

T7 Megan Propeck 72-71-143

12 Rebecca Skoler 74-71-145

T43 Chloe Schiavone 73-78-151

T43 Jaclyn LaHa 76-75-151