UVA in Third Place After 36 Holes at ACC Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia women’s golf team is in third place following the opening two rounds of play at the 2025 ACC Championship in Greensboro, N.C. The Cavaliers shot a combined 1-under 575.

Virginia was led by senior Amanda Sambach who shot 1-under 71 on her first round and followed up with a 4-under 68 in the second. Sambach finished the day in a tie for fourth place with a 36-hole score of 5-under 139. Megan Propeck also finished the opening two rounds inside the top 10 in a tie for seventh at 1-under 143.

Rebecca Skoler sits in 12th place after shooting 1-over 145. Jaclyn LaHa and Chloe Schiavone are each tied for 43rd shooting 7-over 151.

A trio of Cavaliers carded eagles in the first round as Propeck and Schiavone each eagled on hole 5 (Par 5) while LaHa recorded an eagle on hole 15 (Par 5).

Play resumes with the final round of stroke play tomorrow (April 17). The Cavaliers will be paired with Florida State and Stanford for the final round and are set to tee off beginning at 9:40 a.m. The top six teams from stroke play will advance to match play on Friday (April 18).

ACC Championship
Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Par 72, 6,092 yards

Team Results
1  Stanford          282-279-561     -15
2  Florida State     284-280-564     -12
3  Virginia          290-285-575      -1
T4  Wake Forest      292-291-583      +7
T4  North Carolina   296-287-583      +7
6  California        294-293-587     +11
7  Louisville        301-288-589     +13
8  Clemson           298-297-595     +19
9  Virginia Tech     303-293-596     +20
T10  NC State        302-298-600     +24
T10  Boston College  297-303-600     +24
12  Miami            307-295-602     +26
13  Notre Dame       306-298-604     +28
14  Duke             305-301-606     +30
15  SMU              305-310-615     +39

Individual Results
1  Andrea Revuelta, Stanford         67-67-134     -10
2  Lottie Woad, Florida State        69-66-135      -9
3  Mirabel Ting, Florida State       66-70-136      -8
T4  Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford   71-68-139     -5
T4  Constance Fouillet, California    70-69-139     -5
T4  Amanda Sambach, Virginia          71-68-139     -5
T7  Megan Propeck, Virginia           72-71-143     -1
T7  Ing Iadpluem, North Carolina.     69-74-143     -1
T7  Marie Madsen, NC State            72-71-143     -1

Virginia Results
T4  Amanda Sambach   71-68-139
T7  Megan Propeck    72-71-143
12  Rebecca Skoler   74-71-145
T43  Chloe Schiavone 73-78-151
T43  Jaclyn LaHa     76-75-151    

