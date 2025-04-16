No. 9 Virginia Dominates Commonwealth Clash Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (11-5, 5-4 ACC) picked up a 19-9 victory against Virginia Tech (9-8, 3-6 ACC) on Wednesday (April 16) at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia Tech scored the first two goals of the game to jump out to an early lead, but the Cavaliers answered with six straight goals and never looked back, holding an 11-4 lead at halftime. The Cavaliers opened the second half by going on a 6-1 run to build up a 17-5 advantage before closing out the 19-9 victory.

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica set two program records in the game. Galica tallied 17 draw controls to set Virginia’s single-game mark as well surpassing UVA’s single-season total. She came into the game 12 shy of passing Aubrey Williams’ single-season total of 149 draws. Galica now has 155 this season.

Galica also scored three goals.

Sophomore attacker Addi Foster had a career-high four goals, including a hat trick in the first quarter. Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo matched her career high with six assists.

This was the final game of the regular season. Both teams will be competing next week in the eight-team ACC Championship in Charlotte, N.C.

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“I’m so proud. So proud. I thought it was such a total effort to bounce back off of the hard road loss, and to come up with the fire that this group came out with tonight was just amazing and outstanding all over the field, end to end. We just didn’t allow Tech to have an inch. So, it’s a really great way to finish off the regular season today.”

“[After going down 2-0] our team knew that they needed to respond. And they did. That was kind of getting rhythm on the draws and finding our rhythm on the offensive end. And I think we did a really good job.”

ABOUT THE SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

Today’s game is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. Originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), this has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

The winner of today’s game earned one point in the Clash for their school

The Cavaliers now lead the Clash 11-6

NOTES

Jenna DiNardo had four points with three goals and an assist

Livy LaVerghetta, Gabby LaVerghetta and Payton Sfreddo each scored two goals

Katie Campel, Corey White and Finley Barger scored a goal apiece

Virginia scored its 19 goals on 29 shots. Virginia Tech scored nine goals on 25 shots

Virginia held a 21-10 edge in draw controls with Kate Galica winning 17 of UVA’s 21 draws

The previous single-game record of 15 draws was set Aubrey Williams in 2022 and twice tied, once by Williams in 2023 and once by Galica earlier this season at Cal

Virginia’s goalkeeper combined for eight saves (Mel Josephson 6, Abby Jansen 2)

Virginia Tech’s Aaliyah Jones made five saves

ON THE HORIZON