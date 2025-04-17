No. 25 Virginia Kicks Off Louisville Series Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 25 Virginia softball team (31-13, 11-7 ACC) returns to action at home on Thursday (April 17) when the Cavaliers open a three-game series against Louisville (24-18, 5-10 ACC) at Palmer Park. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

All three games of the series will be streamed on ACCNX and are available through the ESPN app and at ESPN.com. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

WEEKEND PROMOTIONS

• Friday’s game will be the program’s Heroes Appreciation Game

• Saturday will be Senior Day for the Hoos with six seniors being honored by the program

• Saturday will also feature an Easter Egg Hunt around Palmer Park with prizes up for grabs

NOTING THE HOOS

• UVA closes out a seven-game homestand against the Louisville Cardinals this Thursday – Sunday

• The Cavaliers will honor a group of six women after the Saturday finale as part of Senior Day ceremonies at Palmer Park

• Virginia moved up to No. 25 in the RPI after the series sweep of Syracuse this past weekend and the Hoos have played 16 games against teams currently ranked in the top 34 of the RPI

• UVA has an opportunity to strengthen the resume more with this series as Louisville is another top 50 RPI team on the schedule for the Hoos

• Of those 16 games against the top 34, nine have come on the road and four at neutral sites

• The Virginia pitching staff showed out over the weekend, combining for consecutive no-hitters in the Saturday doubleheader against Syracuse and allowing no earned runs in the sweep

• Virginia’s offense hit seven home runs last week to bring the season total to 53 which is the second most in a single season by a UVA team

• The Hoos have also moved into the top five in a single season at UVA in extra base hits (1st – 147), RBI (3rd – 244) and triples (5th – 22)

• Jade Hylton has 13 home runs this season which is two away from tying the single season mark of 15 set by Lacy Smith (2019) and she set a new career mark (37) with her two in the finale vs. Cuse

• Hylton’s 48 runs scored this season is the fifth-highest in a single season in Virginia history

• Macee Eaton has brought her RBI total to 52 which is third most on the UVA single season list