Virginia Advances to Match Play, Clinches Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Virginia women’s golf team finished stroke play in a tie with Florida State for second place at the ACC Championships to advance to the first round of match play on Friday (April 18). UVA shot 11-under 277 on the day for a three-round total of 12-under 852.

Virginia’s stroke play finish topped in-state rival Virginia Tech (seventh/25-over 889). The result secured the clinching point for UVA in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash competition between the two schools. The Cavaliers lead the Hokies 12-6 overall.

Virginia will face Cal at 7:30 a.m. on Friday in the first round of match play. Wake Forest will square off with North Carolina on the other side of the bracket. The winners of those matchups will take on Stanford and Florida State in the semifinals beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The Cavaliers have advanced to match play at the ACC Championship in all five seasons since the league introduced that format to decide the conference champion. Wake Forest is the only other ACC team to reach match play in each of the last five tournaments.

The Cavaliers were led in stroke play by Amanda Sambach who finished runner-up for the second consecutive season. Sambach shot 7-under 65 on Thursday to tie her own program record for low round. With a runner-up finish in 2024, an individual title in 2023 and a third-place finish in 2022, Sambach is the only Cavalier to post four top-three finishes at the ACC Championships during her career.

Megan Propeck turned a career-best performance in an ACC Championship tying for fifth place. Propeck shot 72-71-71 for a 54 hole score of 2-under 214. The performance marked the third tournament of Propeck’s career in which she finished two strokes below par and marked a career-best tournament finish.

Rebecca Skoler also posted a career-best finish at the ACC Championship tying for 11th shooting 1-over 217. Chloe Schiavone was the fourth Cavalier to place in the top-20 tying for 19th at 4-over 220.

The semifinals and finals of the 2025 ACC Women’s Golf Championship match play will be televised live on ACC Network Extra. Tony Simeone (play-by-play) and Suzy Whaley (analyst) will provide the call. A championship recap show will air May 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ACCN.

ACC Championship

Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Par 72, 6,092 yards

Team Results

1 Stanford 282-279-276-837 -27

2 Florida State 284-280-288-852 -12

2 Virginia 290-285-277-852 -12

4 Wake Forest 292-291-282-865 +1

5 North Carolina 296-287-297-880 +16

5 California 294-293-293-880 +16

7 Virginia Tech 303-293-293-889 +25

8 Louisville 301-288-303-892 +28

9 Clemson 298-297-298-893 +29

10 Duke 305-301-288-894 +30

11 Boston College 297-303-296-896 +32

12 Miami 307-295-300-902 +38

13 NC State 302-298-307-907 +43

14 SMU 305-310-296-911 +47

15 Notre Dame 306-298-313-917 +53

Individual Results

1 Andrea Revuelta, Stanford 67-67-68-202 -14

2 Amanda Sambach, Virginia 71-68-65-204 -12

3 Mirabel Ting, Florida State 66-70-72-208 -8

3 Lottie Woad, Florida State 69-66-73-208 -8

5 Kaylyn Noh, California 70-74-70-214 -2

5 Megan Propeck, Virginia 72-71-71-214 -2

Virginia Results

2 Amanda Sambach 71-68-65-204 -12

5 Megan Propeck 72-71-71-214 -2

11 Rebecca Skoler 74-71-72-217 +1

19 Chloe Schiavone 73-78-69-220 +4

52 Jaclyn LaHa 76-75-77-228 +12