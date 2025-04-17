Virginia Challenge Set to Begin Friday at Lannigan Field

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia No.25 men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to host the third home meet of the season as the Virginia Challenge comes to Lannigan Field on Friday (April 18) through Saturday (April 19). At the conclusion of the meet on Saturday, the Cavaliers will recognize the senior class.

The 2025 Virginia Challenge will be streamed live on ACC Network + starting with the men’s invitational hammer throw at 6:15 p.m. and running through the conclusion of the men’s invitational 5000-meters at 9:05 p.m. Fans can catch Saturday’s action beginning with the women’s discus at 1:45 p.m. and running through the conclusion of the meet with the men’s 4×400-meter relay at 4:50 p.m. Links to the live stream and live results can be found below. Live results and the overall meet schedule are also available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

The latest USTFCCCA Track & Field Ranking Index for the 2025 outdoor season were released on Tuesday (April 15) as the men check in at No. 25 nationally. Additionally, 13 individuals rank in the top 25 nationally.

3. Gary Martin – Jr., 1500m, 3:33.71

5. Jeremiah Nubbe – Jr., Hammer, 73.04m/239-7

12. Alex Sherman – Sr., 400m Hurdles, 50.51

13. Ethan Robinson – Sr., Decathlon, 7531 pts

19. Justin Wachtel – Jr., 5000m, 13:34.44

1. Margot Appleton – Sr., 1500m, 4:05.68

18. Carly Tarentino – Sr., High Jump, 1.79m/5-10.5

20. Estel Valeanu – Sr., Discus, 55.59m/182-4

20. Christiana Ellina – Jr., Javelin, 52.59m/172-6

22. Tatum David – So., 1500m, 4:14.95

22. Annika Kelly – Sr., Hammer, 64.71m/212-4

24. Jenny Schilling – Sr., 10,000m, 33:15.54

24. Celia Rifaterra – Jr., High Jump, 1.78m/5-10

Gary Martin recorded the third fastest time in collegiate history in the men’s 1500-meters at the Raleigh Relays clocking 3:33.71. In his historic run, Martin also took down the Virginia record in the event.

Margot Appleton ran a blistering 4:05.68 for 1500-meters to win the Raleigh Relays and record the fourth fastest time in collegiate history. Appleton became the third fastest collegiate over 1500-meters just behind Jenny Simpson and Maia Ramsden.

Andrew Jones broke the school record in the men’s 10,000-meters in Raleigh clocking 28:20.95.

In her outdoor debut in the orange and blue, Annika Kelly took down the Virginia record in the hammer throw with her mark of 64.71m/212-3

In the 400-meter hurdles, Alex Sherman had an impressive outing at the Duke Invitational clocking 50.51.

Estel Valeanu added her name to the Virginia record books in the shot put (No.7, 16.01m/52-6.50), discus (No.3, 55.59m/182-4) and hammer throw (No.5, 58.97m/193-5).

In the multi events, Ethan Robinson turned in an impressive performance at the Carl Kight Invitational scoring a total 7531 points for the decathlon.

A total of 20 Cavaliers earned or bettered their spots on Virginia all-time performance lists so far this season.

All Virginia track and field meets are certified through World Athletics. This weekend will feature races geared toward achieving the NCAA qualifying times and marks. The Virginia Challenge is set to feature highly competitive fields across all event areas.



The Cavaliers will be back in action next week at the prestigious Penn Relays in Philadelphia, Pa. and the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa Wednesday through Saturday (April 23-26). The team will be back at home on Sunday (April 27) to host the Virginia High Performance at Lanigan Field.