Wayer Tabbed Tewaaraton Award Nominee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia long-stick midfielder and team captain Ben Wayer has been named one of 25 Tewaaraton Award nominees, the Tewaaraton Foundation announced Thursday (April 17).

The Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the preeminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are composed of premier college coaches and are appointed annually by the Tewaaraton Foundation.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be selected from these groups, to be announced May 8 at the conclusion of the regular season. They will be honored May 29 at the 25th Tewaaraton Award ceremony presented by Stifel at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, in Washington D.C.

The 2025 Tewaaraton Watch List was announced Feb. 6, with the first round of additions being announced March 6 and a second round of additions March 27.

Excluding faceoff specialists, Wayer leads the ACC in both total ground balls (63) and ground balls per game (5.25). He also leads all ACC defensive midfielders in caused turnovers (14) and is second in caused turnovers per game (1.17). An offensive threat in transition, Wayer has five goals and one assist this season. Wayer collected a career-high three points on two goals and an assist in the Hoos’ season opener against Colgate.

2025 Tewaaraton Award Nominees

Sean Byrne, Army West Point – Jr., Goalie

Owen Duffy, North Carolina – Soph., Attack

Billy Dwan, Syracuse – Jr., Defense

Jackson Eicher, Army West Point – Sr., Attack

Jimmy Freehill, Denver – Sr., Defense

Caleb Fyock, Ohio State – Soph., Goalie

Ryan Goldstein, Cornell – Soph., Attack

Chris Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Sr., Attack

Sam King, Harvard – Sr., Attack

CJ Kirst, Cornell – Sr., Attack

Michael Long, Cornell – Sr., Attack

Shawn Lyght, Notre Dame – Soph., Defense

Coulter Mackesy, Princeton – Sr., Attack

Andrew McAdorey, Duke – Sr., Midfield

Logan McNaney, Maryland – Grad. Student, Goalie

Dominic Pietramla, North Carolina – RS Soph., Attack

AJ Pilate, Army West Point – Sr., Defense

Evan Plunkett, Army West Point – Jr., Midfield

Joey Spallina, Syracuse – Jr., Attack

Eric Spanos, Maryland – Jr., Attack

Cardin Stoller, Rutgers – Soph., Goalie

Matt Traynor, Penn State – Sr., Attack

Bobby Van Buren, Ohio State – Sr., Defense

Ben Wayer, Virginia – Sr., LSM

Mikey Weisshaar, Towson – Jr., Midfield

