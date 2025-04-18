Cavaliers Fall to Cal in Match Play at ACC Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Virginia women’s golf team was eliminated in the first round of match play in the ACC Championship suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of California on Friday (April 18) at Sedgefield Country Club.
Megan Propeck and Amanda Sambach picked up the two wins for Virginia. Propeck defeated Kaylyn Noh 5&3 while Sambach secured a 2UP victory over Anna Molloy.
Cal picked up its first two wins when Adora Liu defeated UVA’s Jaclyn LaHa 3&2 and Constance Fouillet picked up a 2&1 win over Virginia’s Chloe Schiavone.
Tied at 2-2, the deciding match between UVA’s Rebecca Skoler and Cal’s Claudia Lara Miravitlles was all square thru 18 holes. Lara Miravitlles secured the victory for Cal following a playoff.
The Cavaliers will host the Charlottesville Regional at Birdwood Golf Course May 5-7. The NCAA announces the field for this year’s championship on Wednesday (April 23) at 1 p.m. a total of six regional sites will hold qualifying events.
ACC Championship
Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Par 72, 6,092 yards
First Round
Match 1 – Adora Liu (Cal) def. Jaclyn LaHa (UVA), 3&2
Match 2 – Megan Propeck (UVA) def. Kaylyn Noh, 5&3
Match 3 – Amanda Sambach (UVA) def. Anna Molloy (Cal), 2UP
Match 4 – Claudia Lara Miravitlles (Cal) def. Rebecca Skoler (UVA), 19 Holes
Match 5 – Constance Fouillet (Cal) def. Chloe Schiavone (UVA), 2&1