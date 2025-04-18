Cavaliers Fall to Cal in Match Play at ACC Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Virginia women’s golf team was eliminated in the first round of match play in the ACC Championship suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of California on Friday (April 18) at Sedgefield Country Club.

Megan Propeck and Amanda Sambach picked up the two wins for Virginia. Propeck defeated Kaylyn Noh 5&3 while Sambach secured a 2UP victory over Anna Molloy.

Cal picked up its first two wins when Adora Liu defeated UVA’s Jaclyn LaHa 3&2 and Constance Fouillet picked up a 2&1 win over Virginia’s Chloe Schiavone.

Tied at 2-2, the deciding match between UVA’s Rebecca Skoler and Cal’s Claudia Lara Miravitlles was all square thru 18 holes. Lara Miravitlles secured the victory for Cal following a playoff.

The Cavaliers will host the Charlottesville Regional at Birdwood Golf Course May 5-7. The NCAA announces the field for this year’s championship on Wednesday (April 23) at 1 p.m. a total of six regional sites will hold qualifying events.

ACC Championship

Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Par 72, 6,092 yards

First Round

Match 1 – Adora Liu (Cal) def. Jaclyn LaHa (UVA), 3&2

Match 2 – Megan Propeck (UVA) def. Kaylyn Noh, 5&3

Match 3 – Amanda Sambach (UVA) def. Anna Molloy (Cal), 2UP

Match 4 – Claudia Lara Miravitlles (Cal) def. Rebecca Skoler (UVA), 19 Holes

Match 5 – Constance Fouillet (Cal) def. Chloe Schiavone (UVA), 2&1