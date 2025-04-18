Kology Twins Enjoying Reunion at UVA

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Lara Kology remembers it as an “aha moment.” It dawned on her, after she entered the transfer portal last spring, that the University of Virginia would offer her an experience she could not find elsewhere. At no other school would she be reunited her with her brother Griffin.

“I was like, ‘Not many people can say that they were able to go to school with their twin and both be athletes there,’ ” Lara recalled this week.

Griffin was already at UVA, studying economics in the classroom and playing close defense on the men’s lacrosse team. He’d arrived on Grounds in the summer of 2022 after spending his freshman year at the University of Richmond.

Two years later, Lara began looking for a new home after two seasons at the University of Florida, the first of which she’d missed with a knee injury. Another sibling, Kyle, had preceded Griffin on the Cavalier men’s team, so Lara already knew something about Charlottesville and UVA’s academic reputation. Moreover, she had childhood friends at the University.

And so when Sonia LaMonica, head coach of the Virginia women’s lacrosse team, reached out to Lara, things progressed quickly. Lara enrolled at UVA last summer, and she and her twin see each other regularly.

Griffin sat in the stands at Klöckner Stadium on Wednesday night and saw his sister, a starting defender, help the UVA women close the regular season with a 19-9 rout of Virginia Tech. Lara will be there Saturday afternoon to see the UVA men host Lafayette at 1 p.m. in their penultimate regular-season game.

“I think this has just been such an awesome experience for both of us to have grown separately and been able to come back together,” Lara said. “From a family perspective, it’s been so awesome. I definitely say that I do appreciate this time in our relationship more because of this experience that we’ve had together.”

Kyle, who graduated from the McIntire School of Commerce, started as a close defenseman on two NCAA title teams (2019 and 2021) at Virginia. Coming out of Chatham High School in New Jersey, Griffin might well have followed his brother to UVA, but the interest wasn’t reciprocated.

“I would see [Virginia coaches] on the sidelines for some club summer tournaments,” Griffin said, “and they were probably looking at me just because my brother was on the team. I think it was more like due diligence that they had to do.”