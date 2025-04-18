Virginia Welcomes Lafayette for Senior Day Saturday

Virginia’s man-down defense is much improved from last year to this.

Through their first 12 games this season, the Cavaliers have only surrendered seven goals on 48 opponent extra-man opportunities, a clip of 85.4 percent, which leads the ACC and is good for second nationally.

UVA has held its opponent without a man-up goal in six of its 12 games played, and held Richmond (0-6), Towson (2-7) and Notre Dame (1-7) scoreless on at least five chances.

Last year, UVA opponents scored on 50.9 percent (28-55) of their EMO chances.