Cavaliers Set To Host Georgetown, James Madison In Midweek Action

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (20-15) returns to action as the Cavaliers welcome Georgetown (13-26) to Disharoon Park on Tuesday (April 22) before playing host to James Madison (13-27) on Wednesday (April 23).
HOW TO FOLLOW
Watch: ACCNX
Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA)
Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com
Probable Starting Pitchers:
Tuesday – 6 p.m.
Georgetown: RHP Johan Franco (2-1, 7.83 ERA, 23 IP, 25 BB, 24 SO)
Virginia: LHP Evan Blanco (1-3, 8.06 ERA, 22.1 IP, 7 BB, 21 SO)
Wednesday – 6 p.m.
Virginia: TBA
James Madison: TBA
MIDWEEK CONCESSION DEALS
- Fans can enjoy discounted hot dogs for every home Tuesday midweek during the 2025 season.
- For all Wednesday midweek contests, Fans will be treated to discounted tater tots, a new menu item for the season.
LEADING OFF
- Cavalier shortstop Eric Becker was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List for the nation’s best shortstop. Becker currently leads the Cavaliers in batting average (.371), hits (53), doubles (16), runs scored (40) and slugging percentage (.601). The shortstop is one of four Cavaliers to start all 35 games for Virginia this season.
- Virginia is coming off a series win over Pitt in which the Cavaliers outscored the Panthers 32-12 in the three-game set.
- March 29’s win over Stanford was coach Brian O’Connor’s 900th career victory. With the win, O’Connor became the 15th active head coach in Division I with 900 career wins.
- Entering the midweek, 12 of UVA’s 20 wins on the season are of the comeback variety including the game one victory to open the series vs Pitt.
- Virginia is 12-8 at the friendly confines of Disharoon Park this season, including a 6-2 record since the start of the Stanford series on March 27.
- UVA is 10-4 on the season when junior Aidan Teel is batting leadoff for the Cavaliers.
- Since the start of the Stanford series on March 27, the Cavaliers are 8-4 overall and are averaging 9.1 runs per game over the 12-game stretch.
- A total of 10 former Hoos found themselves on MLB Opening Day rosters, which ranks second in the country only behind Vanderbilt (11).
AGAINST THE HOYAS & DUKES
- In a series that dates back to 1894, Virginia and Georgetown have met 39 previous times with the Cavaliers having won 22 of the 39 meetings.
- During the Brian O’Connor era, Virginia is 7-1 against Georgetown with the lone loss coming back in 2015.
- UVA and James Madison have met 72 times with Virginia leading the all-time series. 45-25-1.
- During the Brian O’Connor era, the Cavaliers have won 19 of the 21 meetings. Virginia enters Wednesday’s midweek riding a 12-game win streak over James Madison that dates back to 2012.
RANKING THE HOOS
- Entering the midweek, UVA’s arms ranked 31st nationally and seventh in the ACC with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Virginia has also turned 30 double plays on the year, which ranks third in the ACC.
- As a team, UVA is batting .301, good enough for 52nd nationally and sixth in the league.
- The Cavalier offense enters the week ranked fifth in the league while averaging 2.06 doubles per game.
ON THE MOUND
- Junior Evan Blanco will get the ball to start the week on the mound for the Cavaliers.
- On the season, the lefthander is 1-3 with an 8.06 ERA in 22.1 innings pitched. Blanco has also made seven starts in 2025.
- In his 22.1 innings this season, Blanco has 21 strikeouts against seven walks.
- In his last midweek start, Blanco allowed a pair of runs on three hits over 2.1 innings against William & Mary on March 4.
PLAYER NOTABLES
- Henry Ford ranks 15th in ACC with a batting average of .359. The sophomore also is averaging 1.49 hits per game to rank eighth in the league and 90th nationally.
- Aidan Teel’s 14 doubles ranks the junior with the sixth-most two-baggers in the league and 44th nationally.
- Elsewhere in the lineup, Henry Godbout and James Nunnallee are proving to be two of the hardest outs in the conference. Godbout has a strikeout rate of 11.2 to rank first in the ACC while Nunnallee enters the midweek with a K rate of9 to place him second in the league.
- Along with the likes of Ford and Teel, Eric Becker ranks among the league’s best when it comes to The sophomore ranks fourth in the league with 16 doubles, 11th with 53 hits and sixth with a .371 batting average.