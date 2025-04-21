Cavaliers Set To Host Georgetown, James Madison In Midweek Action

LEADING OFF

Cavalier shortstop Eric Becker was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List for the nation’s best shortstop. Becker currently leads the Cavaliers in batting average (.371), hits (53), doubles (16), runs scored (40) and slugging percentage (.601). The shortstop is one of four Cavaliers to start all 35 games for Virginia this season.

Virginia is coming off a series win over Pitt in which the Cavaliers outscored the Panthers 32-12 in the three-game set.

March 29’s win over Stanford was coach Brian O’Connor’s 900th career victory. With the win, O’Connor became the 15th active head coach in Division I with 900 career wins.

Entering the midweek, 12 of UVA’s 20 wins on the season are of the comeback variety including the game one victory to open the series vs Pitt.

Virginia is 12-8 at the friendly confines of Disharoon Park this season, including a 6-2 record since the start of the Stanford series on March 27.

UVA is 10-4 on the season when junior Aidan Teel is batting leadoff for the Cavaliers.

Since the start of the Stanford series on March 27, the Cavaliers are 8-4 overall and are averaging 9.1 runs per game over the 12-game stretch.