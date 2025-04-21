Hoos Hit The Road For JMU Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 25 Virginia softball team (33-14) heads back out on the road in non-conference action with a matchup at JMU (21-22) on Tuesday (April 22) at the Bank Of The James Field. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Tuesday night’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ through the ESPN app and at ESPN.com. Live stats are also linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia’s offense hit four home runs on the week to bring the season total to 57 which is a new single-season record for home runs by a UVA team

• The Hoos have also moved into the top five in a single season in extra base hits (1st – 154), RBI (2nd – 261), runs (2nd – 287) and triples (5th – 22)

• With the series win over Louisville, the Hoos are one win from matching last season’s win total (34) set by advancing to an NCAA Regional Final

• Virginia’s 33 wins to date ties the 2025 team for 10th-most wins in a season with the 1985 and 1994 UVA teams

• Junior SS Jade Hylton hit two home runs last week to bring her season total to 15 and tie Virginia’s single-season home run mark set by All-American Lacy Smith (2019)

• Bella Cabral continues to flash the leather defensively, leading the ACC in assists (96) after the weekend series with the Cardinals

• Cabral hit her eighth home run of the season in the shutout of Louisville on Saturday to help the Hoos clinch the weekend series with the Cardinals

• Sophomore 1B Macee Eaton continues to pace the Hoos in RBI, hitting 53 for the year which is third most on the UVA single-season list

• Eden Bigham went 3-0 on the week with wins over Radford and in games two and three of the Louisville series

• Bigham tossed a complete-game shutout of Louisville in the series finale and tossed 13 consecutive shutout innings against Louisville as she worked the final 4.0 innings of the Friday game to grab the relief win and even the weekend series

ON DECK FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will continue to play on the road this weekend, jumping back into ACC play with a three-game series at No. 15 Stanford.