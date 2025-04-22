No. 8 Virginia Faces No. 2 Boston College in ACC Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (11-5, 5-4 ACC) opens play in the 2025 ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship by facing No. 2 Boston College (16-1, 8-1 ACC) on Wednesday, April 23 at 5 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The game will be televised nationally on ACC Network

Live stats are available

Check out the ACC Tournament Central website for more details including ticket links

Virginia is the No. 7 seed in the tournament. Boston College is the No. 2 seed

Virginia finished in a tie for sixth place in the ACC with Syracuse, but the Orange won the tiebreaker (head-to-head results) to earn the six-seed

The Cavaliers are ranked No. 8 in this week’s IWLCA Coaches Poll. Boston College is No. 2

Virginia has won the ACC title four times, most recently in 2008

The Cavaliers enter the tournament on the heels of a 19-9 win against Virginia Tech.

This is the second meeting between BC and UVA in 11 days. Boston College won the regular-season meeting on April 12

The two teams are 2-2 against one another in the ACC tournament with the Eagles winning the last two meetings

This is the third-straight year the tournament has been held in Charlotte

