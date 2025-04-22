No. 8 Virginia Faces No. 2 Boston College in ACC Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (11-5, 5-4 ACC) opens play in the 2025 ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship by facing No. 2 Boston College (16-1, 8-1 ACC) on Wednesday, April 23 at 5 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
FAN INFO
- The game will be televised nationally on ACC Network
- Live stats are available
- Check out the ACC Tournament Central website for more details including ticket links
MATCH NOTES
- Virginia is the No. 7 seed in the tournament. Boston College is the No. 2 seed
- Virginia finished in a tie for sixth place in the ACC with Syracuse, but the Orange won the tiebreaker (head-to-head results) to earn the six-seed
- The Cavaliers are ranked No. 8 in this week’s IWLCA Coaches Poll. Boston College is No. 2
- Virginia has won the ACC title four times, most recently in 2008
- The Cavaliers enter the tournament on the heels of a 19-9 win against Virginia Tech.
- This is the second meeting between BC and UVA in 11 days. Boston College won the regular-season meeting on April 12
- The two teams are 2-2 against one another in the ACC tournament with the Eagles winning the last two meetings
- This is the third-straight year the tournament has been held in Charlotte
ON THE HORIZON
- The winner of this game will take on either 3-seed Stanford or 6-seed Syracuse in the semifinals on Friday, April 25 at 8 pm
- The ACC Championship game takes place on Sunday, April 27 at 12 pm
- All games of the tournament will be televised on the ACC Network