Three Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse sophomore midfielder Kate Galia and sophomore attackers Madison Alaimo and Jenna DiNardo have been named to the 2025 All-ACC Women’s Lacrosse teams as announced Tuesday (April 22) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Galica and Alaimo were voted to the first team while DiNardo earned second-team honors.

Galica is one of 25 nominees for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award and was named to the Nike Lacrosse Midseason All-America team (presented by Inside Lacrosse). Galica has set both the Virginia single-game and single-season records in draw controls this season. She currently leads the ACC in draws, ranking 10th in the nation at 9.69 per game. Galica is also the Cavaliers’ second-leading scorer with 40 goals this season.

Alaimo leads the team in points (68). She is third in the ACC and 10th in the nation in assists, averaging 3.06 per game. Alaimo was a midseason addition to the Tewaaraton Watch List.

DiNardo has led the team in scoring all season, averaging 2.75 goals per game. DiNardo was named the USA Lacrosse National Player of the Week after scoring four goals with four assists in the Cavaliers’ win against Duke.

This is the first career All-ACC team honor for all three, though all were named to the 2024 ACC All-Freshman team last season. Galica was the 2024 ACC Freshman of the Year.

The Cavaliers are competing this week at the ACC Championship at American Legion Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. They open play on Wednesday, April 23, taking on No. 2 Boston College at 5 p.m. All games of the championship will be broadcast on the ACC Network.