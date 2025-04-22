Bigham, Hylton Sweep ACC Weekly Honors For Cavaliers

Junior right-handed pitcher Eden Bigham and junior shortstop Jade Hylton swept ACC honors it was announced on Tuesday (April 22) with Bigham named ACC Pitcher of the Week and Hylton named ACC Player of the Week.

It marks back-to-back weeks Hylton has earned Player of the Week honors, while it is the first ACC Pitcher of the Week honor this season for Bigham. It is the sixth ACC Pitcher of the Week selection for Bigham in her career.

Bigham went 3-0 last week with a pair of relief wins over Radford and Louisville before throwing a complete-game shutout of Louisville in the series finale to lock up the series win for the Hoos. Bigham threw 13.0 consecutive scoreless innings against the Cardinals in the game two and three wins. She posted a 0.86 ERA for the week and held opponents to a .130 batting average against.

Hylton hit .583 for the week with six runs, five RBI and two home runs. Her leadoff home run in the series finale against Louisville tied the Virginia single-season home run record and set a new program record for home runs in a season.

The Cavaliers return to action tonight at JMU with a 5 p.m. first pitch against the Dukes.