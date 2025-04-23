Virginia Falls to BC in ACC Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (11-6) suffered a 17-7 loss against No. 2 Boston College (17-1) on Wednesday (April 23) at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Boston College broke open a 3-3 game by going on an 11-1 run from the 11:30 mark of the second quarter through the end of the third period.

Virginia took an early 2-1 lead on a goal from sophomore attacker Addi Foster five minutes into the contest, but BC answered with back-to-back goals to take a 3-2 lead. Junior defender Nicole Cruthirds went the length of the field to score her first career goal to tie the game 3-3 with 11:56 remaining in the second quarter.

Boston College held a 10-4 lead at the half and built up a 14-4 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo led the Cavaliers with two goals. Sophomore attacker Addi Foster had a goal and an assist. Junior goalkeeper Mel Josephson made 11 saves.

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“I’m so, so proud of our fight to the end today. This outcome will only fuel our fire further. We certainly improved from our last outing against BC, who had an amazing game tonight. But we’re fighters, and we’re going to keep getting better from this. So, overall, I’m just really proud of this team.”

NOTES

Boston College was the No. 2 seed in the tournament. Virginia was the No. 7 seed

Boston College held a 36-31 edge in shots

Virginia held a 17-10 advantage in draw controls

Nicole Cruthirds scored her first career goal on her first career shot

Madison Alaimo, Devon Gogerty, Katie Campel each scored a goal

BC goalkeeper Shea Dolce made 14 saves

