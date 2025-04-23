Virginia Set for 2025 ACC Men's Golf Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Third-seeded Virginia will open play at the 2025 ACC Men’s Golf Championship on Thursday (April 24) taking place at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Cavaliers earned the No. 3 seed based on the third-best Scoreboard by Clippd ranking.

Live Scoring: https://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=participants&tid=29396

TV Coverage: The semifinal round on Sunday and the final on Monday will be televised live on ACCNX, available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Format – 54-hole stroke play with the low four scores counted each round for the team total. All 15 teams will compete in stroke play competition on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with 18 holes played each day. The top eight teams will advance to match play competition on Sunday (quarterfinals & semifinals) and Monday (Finals).

UVA in the Rankings

Golf Coaches Association of America (April 11) – No. 11

Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (April 23) – No. 11