Virginia Set for 2025 ACC Men's Golf Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Third-seeded Virginia will open play at the 2025 ACC Men’s Golf Championship on Thursday (April 24) taking place at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Cavaliers earned the No. 3 seed based on the third-best Scoreboard by Clippd ranking.
Live Scoring: https://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=participants&tid=29396
TV Coverage: The semifinal round on Sunday and the final on Monday will be televised live on ACCNX, available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via the ESPN app or ESPN.com.
Format – 54-hole stroke play with the low four scores counted each round for the team total. All 15 teams will compete in stroke play competition on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with 18 holes played each day. The top eight teams will advance to match play competition on Sunday (quarterfinals & semifinals) and Monday (Finals).
UVA in the Rankings
Golf Coaches Association of America (April 11) – No. 11
Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (April 23) – No. 11
Cavalier Lineup
Ben James
Bryan Lee
Paul Chang
Josh Duangmanee
Deven Patel
The Field (Scoreboard Powered by Clippd top-25 rankings)
No. 9 Florida State
No. 10 North Carolina
No. 11 Virginia
No. 19 Duke
No. 24 Louisville
No. 25 Georgia Tech
No. 31 SMU
No. 39 Notre Dame
No. 40 Stanford
No. 44 Wake Forest
No. 54 Cal
No. 56 Clemson
No. 61 NC State
No. 120 Boston College
No. 193 Virginia Tech
The Course
The Club at Olde Stone – Par 72, 7331 yards
Named the No. 3 top private course in Kentucky by Golfweek Magazine in 2022. It has played host to the 2022 USGA Girls Junior Championship as well as two NCAA regionals. haped by prolific course architect Arthur Hills, our 7,372-yard layout was designed to provide an outstanding golf experience. The Club at Olde Stone is woven into the natural southern Kentucky landscape, a combination of rolling hills, flatlands, trees, native grasses and water. The course is further distinguished by a vertical change of over 160 feet between the highest and lowest points on the property, and penalty areas that come into play on five holes.
The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. The ACC Championship finish will determine the point at stake for men’s golf between the two programs.