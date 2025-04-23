Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Women's Golf
. Women's Golf

Women’s Golf Hosts Charlottesville Regional as No. 2 Seed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. —  The NCAA women’s golf selection committee announced Wednesday (April 23) that Virginia will be the No. 2 seed when it hosts the NCAA Charlottesville Regional at the Birdwood Golf Course. The 54-hole regional championship takes place May 5-7.

The NCAA Charlottesville regional will mark the first time the Cavaliers have hosted a regional championship. UVA will make its 19th appearance in the NCAA Championships and look to advance from a regional site to the NCAA Championship Finals for the 15th time in the program’s 22-year history.

The Charlottesville regional will serve as one of six regional sites to determine the participants in the 2025 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship Finals. Each regional site is made up of 12 teams and six individuals not on those teams.

The low five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on those teams (six individuals total) will advance to the finals. Tiebreakers and playoffs will be used to determine advancement to the finals. The NCAA Championship Finals are set for May 16-21.

The field at the Charlottesville Regional site includes (in seed order): 1. South Carolina, 2. Virginia, 3. Ole Miss, 4. Florida, 5. UCLA, 6. UCF, 7. College of Charleston, 8. NC State, 9. BYU, 10. Princeton, 11. Richmond, 12. Radford.

Last season, Virginia finished third at the Cle Elum (Wash.) Regional. The Cavaliers were led by a third-place finish from Amanda Sambach who shot 2-under 214. UVA went on to finish 28th at the NCAA Championship Final led by Sambach’s 57th place finish after three rounds.

Sambach enters the postseason ranked No. 12 in the current NCAA individual rankings.

NCAA Regional Fields 

Charlottesville, Virginia (Virginia Host)
Birdwood Golf Course

  1. South Carolina
  2. Virginia
  3. Ole Miss
  4. Florida
  5. UCLA
  6. UCF
  7. College of Charleston
  8. NC State
  9. BYU
  10. Princeton
  11. Richmond
  12. Radford

Columbus, Ohio (Ohio State Host)
OSU Golf Club

  1. Arkansas
  2. LSU
  3. Ohio State
  4. Kansas
  5. Houston
  6. SMU
  7. UNLV
  8. Illinois
  9. Kent State
  10. Illinois State
  11. Xavier
  12. Oakland

Gold Canyon, Arizona (Arizona State Host)
Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club

  1. Oregon
  2. Arizona State
  3. Auburn
  4. Mississippi State
  5. Oklahoma State
  6. California
  7. Virginia Tech
  8. San Jose State
  9. Sacramento State
  10. Cal State Fullerton
  11. Navy
  12. Quinnipiac

Lexington, Kentucky (Kentucky Host)
Keene Trace Golf Club

  1. Florida State
  2. Southern California
  3. TCU
  4. Vanderbilt
  5. Kansas State
  6. Georgia Southern
  7. Pepperdine
  8. Louisville
  9. Miami (FL)
  10. Western Kentucky
  11. Morehead State
  12. FDU

Lubbock, Texas (Texas Tech Host)
The Rawls Course

  1. Texas
  2. Wake Forest
  3. Arizona
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Iowa State
  6. Tennessee
  7. Purdue
  8. Campbell
  9. UC Davis
  10. Florida Gulf Coast
  11. Tarleton State
  12. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Norman Oklahoma (Oklahoma Host)
OU Jimmie Austin Golf Club

  1. Stanford
  2. Northwestern
  3. North Carolina
  4. Michigan State
  5. Duke
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Baylor
  8. Oregon State
  9. Tulsa
  10. Denver
  11. Furman
  12. Southern Mississippi

Virginia head women's golf coach, Ria Scott, comments on hosting the 2025 NCAA Charlottesville Regional as the No. 2 seed

