Women’s Golf Hosts Charlottesville Regional as No. 2 Seed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The NCAA women’s golf selection committee announced Wednesday (April 23) that Virginia will be the No. 2 seed when it hosts the NCAA Charlottesville Regional at the Birdwood Golf Course. The 54-hole regional championship takes place May 5-7.

The NCAA Charlottesville regional will mark the first time the Cavaliers have hosted a regional championship. UVA will make its 19th appearance in the NCAA Championships and look to advance from a regional site to the NCAA Championship Finals for the 15th time in the program’s 22-year history.

The Charlottesville regional will serve as one of six regional sites to determine the participants in the 2025 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship Finals. Each regional site is made up of 12 teams and six individuals not on those teams.

The low five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on those teams (six individuals total) will advance to the finals. Tiebreakers and playoffs will be used to determine advancement to the finals. The NCAA Championship Finals are set for May 16-21.

The field at the Charlottesville Regional site includes (in seed order): 1. South Carolina, 2. Virginia, 3. Ole Miss, 4. Florida, 5. UCLA, 6. UCF, 7. College of Charleston, 8. NC State, 9. BYU, 10. Princeton, 11. Richmond, 12. Radford.

Last season, Virginia finished third at the Cle Elum (Wash.) Regional. The Cavaliers were led by a third-place finish from Amanda Sambach who shot 2-under 214. UVA went on to finish 28th at the NCAA Championship Final led by Sambach’s 57th place finish after three rounds.

Sambach enters the postseason ranked No. 12 in the current NCAA individual rankings.

NCAA Regional Fields

Charlottesville, Virginia (Virginia Host)

Birdwood Golf Course

South Carolina Virginia Ole Miss Florida UCLA UCF College of Charleston NC State BYU Princeton Richmond Radford

Columbus, Ohio (Ohio State Host)

OSU Golf Club

Arkansas LSU Ohio State Kansas Houston SMU UNLV Illinois Kent State Illinois State Xavier Oakland

Gold Canyon, Arizona (Arizona State Host)

Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club

Oregon Arizona State Auburn Mississippi State Oklahoma State California Virginia Tech San Jose State Sacramento State Cal State Fullerton Navy Quinnipiac

Lexington, Kentucky (Kentucky Host)

Keene Trace Golf Club

Florida State Southern California TCU Vanderbilt Kansas State Georgia Southern Pepperdine Louisville Miami (FL) Western Kentucky Morehead State FDU

Lubbock, Texas (Texas Tech Host)

The Rawls Course

Texas Wake Forest Arizona Texas A&M Iowa State Tennessee Purdue Campbell UC Davis Florida Gulf Coast Tarleton State Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Norman Oklahoma (Oklahoma Host)

OU Jimmie Austin Golf Club