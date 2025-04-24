Cavaliers Open Competition at Penn Relays and Drake Relays on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Virginia No.24 men’s and women’s track and field programs opened competition with strong performances at the 2025 Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa. and the Drake Relays at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday (April 24).

Hoos in the Hurdles at Penn Relays

Alex Sherman recorded a runner-up finish in the College Men’s 400-meter Hurdles Championship crossing the line in 50.77.

Sherman’s season best remains at 50.51 from the Duke Invitational a few weeks prior.

Gage Gose and Max Russo also ran strong races at Franklin Field as the two completed the 400-meter hurdle race in 51.78 and 52.98 respectively.

With their times, Gose finished 11 th while Russo finished 23rd overall.

In the College Women's 400-meter Hurdles Championship, Emily Alexandru won her heat on her way to a new personal best of 58.36.

Lowering her best by .01, Alexandru’s time was good for eighth place overall.

Distance Doing the Work at Franklin Field

In the College Men’s 5000-meter Championship, Jimmy Wischusen his first outdoor 5000-meter race in the orange and blue.

A true freshman, Wischusen ran the fourth fastest time in program history among freshman clocking 14:05.72. His time was good for 22nd overall.

Caroline Timm competed in the College Women’s 1500-meter Championship where she finished 22nd overall with her time of 4:20.14. Timm’s time is her best in the event this season.

Drake Relays

In the Women’s Javelin Throw WACT section, Christiana Ellina threw for 48.60m/159-5 on her first attempt in the competition. Ellina’s mark was good for eighth place in the field.

Up Next

The Cavaliers continue competition at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, Pa. and the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa on the second of three days on Friday (April 25).