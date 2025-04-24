Cavaliers Top James Madison In Midweek Contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (22-15) wrapped up its two-game midweek homestand with a 12-6 victory over James Madison (13-28) on Wednesday night (April 23) at Disharoon Park.

With the game tied at 1-1 after the opening inning and half of play, the Cavalier offense exploded for five runs in the second inning. The frame was highlighted by a pair of two-run home runs from Luke Hanson and Chris Arroyo, along with a James Nunnallee RBI single.

In his first start on the mound this season, Arroyo surrendered one earned run on five hits in three innings of work but did not factor into the decision. At the plate, the junior went 2-for-3 with a game-high three RBIs on the night.

The Cavalier trio of Jackson Sirois, Henry Ford and Chone James also went 2-for-3 in the contest to join Arroyo. James scored a game-best three times in the victory.