No. 25 Virginia Heads West For Series At No. 15 Stanford

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 25 Virginia softball team (34-14, 13-8 ACC) heads west this weekend to close out ACC play with a three-game series at No. 15 Stanford (33-9, 11-7 ACC).

SERIES SCHEDULE

Friday, April 25 – 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 26 – 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 27 – 3 p.m. ET

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

All three games of the weekend series will be streamed on ACCNX through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia closes out ACC play this weekend with a three-game series at Stanford – the Hoos first-ever trip to Stanford and first meeting with the Cardinals since the 2015 season at the Kajikawa Classic

• The Cavaliers are currently 27 in the RPI and with the weekend series at Stanford the Hoos will have played 20 games against teams currently in the top 37 of the RPI – 12 on the road and five at neutral sites

• Eden Bigham (Pitcher of the Week) and Jade Hylton (Player of the Week) swept the ACC weekly honors for the Cavaliers this week marking the first time since the 2017 season for UVA to take both honors in the same week

• Virginia is coming off a shutout at JMU in the midweek that tied last year’s win total and the 34 wins is tied for eighth-most in a single season by a Cavalier squad with the 2024 and 199 squads

• The shutout of JMU was the 14th of the season for Virginia and its fifth shutout in the last eight games

• The 2025 Hoos continue to rewrite the Virginia record book and are in the top 10 in multiple categories entering the weekend: extra base hits (1st – 159), RBI (T1st – 272), home runs (1st – 58), runs scored (2nd – 298)

• Jade Hylton enters the weekend having set the career record for home runs (39) and is currently tied for the single-season record of 15 home runs set by All-American Lacy Smith in the 2019 season

• Hylton is also moving up other UVA single-season lists: runs scored (2nd – 57), RBI (9th – 43), extra base hits (T6th – 29) and multiple-RBI games (T5th – 13)

• Bella Cabral continues to flash the leather defensively and combines with Hylton as one of the best left sides of an infield or middle infields as Cabral is the ACC assist leader (98) and Hylton is second in the ACC (96)

• Macee Eaton is closing in on the top spot for RBI in season at Virginia and sits at 54 for the year – she needs five more to pass All-American Kristen Dennis’ mark of 58 RBI set in the 2002 season

ON DECK FOR THE HOOS

After the Stanford series, the Cavaliers will return home to play one final home game in the regular season against the Liberty Flames. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday (April 30) at Palmer Park.