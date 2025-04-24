Virginia Leads After Round One at ACC Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Third-seed Virginia has a three-stroke advantage over Louisville and the overall lead after the first round of the 2025 ACC Men’s Golf Championship. Bryan Lee is alone in first place after shooting a 67 in the opening round at The Old Stone Club.

As a team, Virginia had a round one total score of 278, the best opening round of any tournament this season.

Lee’s 67 was the lowest by a Cavalier at the ACC Championship since 2019 (David Morgan – 67). He leads the field by one stroke, ahead of teammate Deven Patel who is in a three-way tie for second. Patel shot a 68 to match his lowest round of the season.

Your overall leader after Day ☝️ at @theACC Men's Golf Championship! 🔶 Lowest round by a Cavalier at ACCs since 2019#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/wszLNroso6 — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) April 24, 2025

Fueled by a 2-under back nine, Josh Duangmanee is tied for 14th after he shot a 71 on Thursday. His round included five birdies. Ben James shot an even-par 72 on the day and is tied for 25th place. His day included an eagle on the 347-yard, par-4 14th hole.

Additional Notes

With Lee’s 67, It marked the ninth time this season a Cavalier has posted a 67 or lower. Lee owns three of the nine 67s or better.

Lee is 8-under in his last four rounds at ACC Championships.

The 278 team score is the sixth-best round of the season and best in an opening round this year.

Virginia led the field with 22 birdies on the day.

Up Next

The Cavaliers have 36 holes left in the stroke play session, with 18 holes on Friday and 18 more on Saturday. Tee times on Friday begin at 9 a.m. ET. The top eight teams advance to match play which takes place on Sunday (quarterfinals/semifinals) and Monday (final).

Team Leaderboard

Pl. Team To Par Rd 1 1 Virginia -10 278 2 Louisville -7 281 3 North Carolina -5 283 4 SMU -4 284 5 Wake Forest -2 286 6 Cal -1 287 7 Georgia Tech +2 290 T8 Florida State +3 291 T8 Stanford +3 291 T8 Duke +3 291 11 Virginia Tech +5 293 T12 Clemson +6 294 T12 Notre Dame +6 294 14 NC State +9 297 15 Boston College +14 302

