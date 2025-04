No. 12 Virginia Races to Seven Wins at Lake Wheeler Invite

RALEIGH, N.C. – No. 12 Virginia won seven of 10 races at Lake Wheeler Invite on Friday (April 25) in Raleigh, N.C.

In morning racing, the Cavaliers posted wins in the Second Varsity Four, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Eight. UVA topped runner-up Columbia in the 2V4 (7:28.403-7:32.261), 2V8 (6:32.324-6:40.624) and Varsity Eight (6:23.450-6:30.102). UVA placed second behind Columbia in the 3V8 and V4.

In afternoon racing, UVA posted wins in the Third Varsity Eight, Varsity Four, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Eight. The Cavaliers outraced North Carolina in the 3V8 (6:48.056-6:52.664), V4 (7:23.673-7:28.391) and 2V8 (6:37.351-6:41.607). UVA topped Washington State in the V8 (6:27.027-6:36.039). The Cavaliers placed second behind North Carolina in the 2V4.

UVA concludes action at the Lake Wheeler Invite by racing Boston University, Duke, Gonzaga, Miami, Rhode Island and Villanova on Saturday (April 26). The Cavaliers first race is set for 9:20 a.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Friday Morning Results

3V8: 1. Columbia, 6:48.049, 2. Virginia, 7:03.261, 3. Miami, 7:08.201, 4. Kansas, 7:16.329

2V4: 1. Virginia, 7:28.403, 2. Columbia, 7:32.261, 3. Miami, 7:42.801, 4. Gonzaga, 7:48.033, 5. Navy, 7:55.163, 6. Kansas, 8:00.593

V4: 1. Columbia, 7:21.208, 2. Virginia, 7:22.260, 3. Gonzaga, 7:30.494, 4. Navy, 7:32.634, 5. Miami, 7:36.716, 6. Kansas, 7:45.352

2V8: 1. Virginia, 6:32.324, 2. Columbia, 6:40.624, 3. Miami, 6:47.842, 4. Gonzaga, 6:50.240, 5. Kansas, 6:53.360, 6. Navy, 6:55.292

V8: 1. Virginia, 6:23.450, 2. Columbia, 6:30.102, 3. Miami, 6:34.920, 4. Gonzaga, 6:34.938, 5. Navy, 6:44.512, 6. Kansas, 6:48.408

Friday Afternoon Results

3V8: 1. Virginia, 6:48.056, 2. North Carolina, 6:52.664, 3. Miami, 7:00.138, 4. Kansas, 7:01.580

2V4: 1. North Carolina, 7:22.016, 2. Virginia, 7:26.272, 3. Boston, 7:31.884, 4. Washington State, 7:40.132, 5. Miami, 7:40.508, 6. Kansas, 7:57.586

V4: 1. Virginia, 7:23.673, 2. North Carolina, 7:28.391, 3. Boston, 7:34.005, 4. Washington State, 7:35.553, 5. Miami, 7:37.151, 6. Kansas, 7:45.679

2V8: 1. Virginia, 6:37.351, 2. North Carolina, 6:41.607, 3. Boston, 6:43.341, 4. Washington State, 6:43.501, 5. Miami, 6:49.605, 6. Kansas, 6:53.001

V8: 1. Virginia, 6:27.027, 2. Washington State, 6:36.039, 3. Boston, 6:37.231, 4. North Carolina, 6:40.293, 5. Miami, 6:45.875, 6. Kansas, 6:56.733

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7: Elsa Hartman, 6: Flynn Greene, 5: Sheila Joyce, 4: Paige Loh, 3: Jenna Hajji, 2: Kate McGee, Bow: Skylar Dahl

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Sophia Coppola, 7: Sydney Fratamico, 6: Paula Lutz, 5: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 4: Savannah Fox, 3: Teagan Orth, 2: Lila Henn, Bow: Maddie Agudelo

Third Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Shelby Bavin, Stroke: Savannah Cogan, 7: Anna Schrieber, 6: Reilly Katz, 5: Ryleigh Katstra, 4: Gabby Fenwick, 3: Claire Lingle, 2: Maggie Warren, Bow: Skylar Gash

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Ashlynn McGinn, Stroke: Helene Dimitrijev, 3: Lindsay O’Neil, 2: Dylan Bentley, Bow: Ayla O’Neill

Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Emeline Daley, 3: Katie Rapaglia, 2: Hannah Hill, Bow: Alyssa Fikkers