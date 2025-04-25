Play Suspended on Day Two of ACC Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Play was suspended during Friday’s second round of the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Championship at The Club at Olde Stone. UVA senior Deven Patel took control of the overall lead at 6-under before his round was halted after 12 holes.

Action will resume at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 26, with the continuation of the second round followed by the completion of the third round.

Virginia as a team is in second place overall at 10-under. All five Cavalier competitors were able to complete the front nine working through a few weather delays before play was halted for good around 3 p.m. ET

Patel is 2-under for the day and bogey free through his first 12 holes. He birdied No. 8 and No. 12 establishing a one-stroke lead over the next five competitors. Yesterday’s overall leader, Bryan Lee, is 1-over through 11 holes and in sole possession of seventh place, two shots behind Patel.

The match-play quarterfinals and semifinals remained scheduled for Sunday, April 27, at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the match-play final set for Monday, April 28, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The championship is a non-ticketed event and free for spectators.

Team Leaderboard

Pl. Team To Par Rd 1 Rd 2 1 North Carolina -14 283 Thru 11-15 2 Virginia -10 278 Thru 11-15 3 Wake Forest -8 286 Thru 10-13 4 Cal -1 287 Thru 10-13 T5 Clemson -3 294 Thru 7-10 T5 SMU -3 284 Thru 7-10 T5 Louisville -3 281 Thru 10-13 T8 Florida State +1 291 Thru 8-10 9 Georgia Tech +2 290 Thru 8-10 10 Virginia Tech +5 293 Thru 7-10 T11 Duke +6 291 Thru 7-10 T11 Stanford +6 291 Thru 8-10 13 NC State +7 297 Thru 5-8 14 Notre Dame +8 294 Thru 5-8 15 Boston College +15 302 Thru 5-8

Virginia