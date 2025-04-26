No. 12 Virginia Captures Pocock Lake Wheeler Invitational Cup

RALEIGH, N.C. – No. 12 Virginia captured the Pocock Lake Wheeler Invitational Cup with stellar racing on Saturday (April 26) in Raleigh, N.C.

The Cavaliers won four of five races this morning, capturing the Third Varsity Eight, Varsity Four, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Eight. UVA won seven of 10 races on Friday (April 25) and finished with 11 wins in 15 races at the two-day invite.

On Saturday, the Cavaliers defeated runner-up Duke in the 3V8 (6:51.852-6:53.221), V4 (7:20.019-7:25.307), 2V8 (6:30.957-6:33.423) and V8 (6:18.619-6:27.131).

UVA won the invitational with 94 points. Duke finished second with 82 points, while Columbia was third with 73 points.

“I’m proud of the total programmatic effort this weekend,” Virginia head coach Wesley Ng said. “Earning the Pocock Lake Wheeler Invitational Cup required gutsy performances at every level of our program. We faced down some expected and unexpected challenges and that’s a good way to end our regular season. I’m particularly struck by our 2V, who, in round two, caught a significant crab and went from open water up to open water down. Their response in the last 900 meters to battle back to an open water victory was unforgettable. We have three weeks to prepare for the ACC Championship. It’s time to get to work!”

UVA returns to Lake Wheeler for the ACC Championships on May 16-17. UVA placed second last year behind Syracuse and has won 22 of the 24 ACC championships overall.

Saturday Results

3V8: 1. Virginia, 6:51.852, 2. Duke, 6:53.221, 3. Miami, 7:02.752

2V4: 1. Duke, 7:22.523, 2. Virginia, 7:26.881, 3. Boston, 7:27.737, 4. Gonzaga, 7:49.669

V4: 1. Virginia, 7:20.019, 2. Duke, 7:25.307, 3. Gonzaga, 7:29.477, 4. Boston, 7:29.569, 5. Rhode Island, 7:50.329, 6. Villanova, 8:29.871

2V8: 1. Virginia, 6:30.957, 2. Duke, 6:33.423, 3. Boston, 6:41.961, 4. Gonzaga, 6:51.779, 5. Villanova, 6:54.157, 6. Rhode Island, 7:00.609

V8: 1. Virginia, 6:18.619, 2. Duke, 6:27.131, 3. Boston, 6:28.481, 4. Gonzaga, 6:30.431, 5. Rhode Island, 6:40.139, 6. Villanova, 6:42.493

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7: Elsa Hartman, 6: Flynn Greene, 5: Sheila Joyce, 4: Paige Loh, 3: Jenna Hajji, 2: Kate McGee, Bow: Skylar Dahl

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Sophia Coppola, 7: Sydney Fratamico, 6: Paula Lutz, 5: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 4: Savannah Fox, 3: Teagan Orth, 2: Lila Henn, Bow: Maddie Agudelo

Third Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Shelby Bavin, Stroke: Savannah Cogan, 7: Anna Schrieber, 6: Reilly Katz, 5: Ryleigh Katstra, 4: Gabby Fenwick, 3: Claire Lingle, 2: Maggie Warren, Bow: Skylar Gash

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Ashlynn McGinn, Stroke: Helene Dimitrijev, 3: Lindsay O’Neil, 2: Dylan Bentley, Bow: Ayla O’Neill

Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Emeline Daley, 3: Katie Rapaglia, 2: Hannah Hill, Bow: Alyssa Fikkers