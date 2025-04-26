No. 25 Virginia Falls In Walk-Off At No. 15 Stanford

PALO ALTO, Calif. – A seventh inning rally proved to be the Cavaliers’ undoing on Friday (April 24) as No. 25 Virginia (34-15, 13-9 ACC) fell at No. 15 Stanford (34-9, 12-7 ACC) by a score of 4-3 in a walk-off at Stanford Stadium.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia scored in the first with a two-run home run to center from Macee Eaton. Bella Cabral drew a four-pitch walk to bring Macee to the plate and the sophomore drove the second pitch deep for the 2-0 lead.

Stanford responded in the third. With two on and one out, a single to center brought a run home and left two in scoring position as batter took second on the throw back into the infield. A walk loaded the bases before a sac fly to center tied the game 2-2.

The Hoos took the lead back in the fifth with an RBI single to left from Sarah Coon. Reece Holbrook scored on the play after entering to run for Cabral who reached on a walk and took second on a single from Macee Eaton.

Stanford rallied in the seventh using a walk to put the leadoff batter on who then stole second. A double to left tied the game before a fielding error at first with two outs gave the Cardinal the 4-3 win.

Eden Bigham (15-8) took the loss in relief, allowing two runs – one of them earned – with three walks and a strikeout in 3.1 innings of relief.

Alyssa Houston (12-1) picked up the win in relief as she worked the final 3.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

NOTING THE HOOS

• Macee Eaton’s home run in the first inning was her 11th of the season.

• With Eaton’s two-run home run, the Hoos set a new single-season record for RBI, breaking the mark of 272 RBI set by the 2001 team. Virginia now has 275 RBI on the season.

• The Hoos have now played in 15 games decided by one run and are 6-9 in those games this season.

• Savanah Henley made the start and worked 3.0 innings in her first appearance for the Hoos since Maryland (4/1).

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“Tonight’s game was especially disappointing. Savanah and Eden threw well enough to win and kept their offense off balance all night. Our defense played sloppy and lacked engagement for most of the game. It’s very frustrating to relinquish opportunities to win games on the road due to lack of focus and intent. Our team needs to really dig deep within and play to the level we are capable of every day. Competing for championships happens every day. We had a great opportunity tonight and let it slip away. It’s vital we turn the page and compete tomorrow with intensity and passion.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia and Stanford continue the weekend series on Saturday (April 26). First pitch is set for 5 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium.