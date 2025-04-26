Virginia Wins Stroke Play for First Time, Advances to Match Play

NEXT UP: MATCH PLAY 🏆
8 teams have advanced to Match Play for a shot at the ACC Men's Golf Championship title.
⛳️ Champ Info: https://t.co/MWiahV6gNN pic.twitter.com/LBVfhB3rds
— The ACC (@theACC) April 27, 2025
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the first time in program history, Virginia won the stroke play competition at the ACC Men’s Golf Championship. The Cavaliers bested second-place North Carolina by eight strokes and will advance to match play competition on Sunday as the top seed.
The Cavaliers will take on Georgia Tech in the ACC match play quarterfinals on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET with the winner moving on to the semifinal to face the winner of Clemson and SMU. The afternoon semifinal will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET and will air live on ACCNX.
Four Cavaliers finished in the top 10 – Ben James (T-6, -6), Bryan Lee (T-6, -6), Josh Duangmanee (T-9, -5) and Deven Patel (T-9, -5). As a team, Virginia shot an 18-under, 846, the third-best total score at the ACC Championship in program history.
James surged into the top 10 with a blistering final round of 66, the lowest score of any player in this year’s 54-hole competition and the lowest of any Cavalier since 2018 (Thomas Walsh – 65). His card included eight birdies, including five in his final nine holes.
Duangmanee posted his best round of the tournament with a 68 in his final round, his eighth round in the 60s this season. The sophomore had six birdies including three in his last six holes. Patel and Lee each shot a 73 to round out the four top 10 finishes.
Notre Dame’s Jacob Modleski birdied the 54th hole to edge Florida State’s Tyler Weaver by a stroke for the individual title. Modleski was 9-under for the tournament and shot a 69 in the final round.
Virginia’s stroke play finish also topped in-state rival Virginia Tech (15th/28-over 892) to clinch a point in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. The Cavaliers lead the Hokies 13-6 overall and have already clinched the clash for the 2024-25 season.
Team Leaderboard
|Pl.
|Team
|To Par
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|RD 3
|Total
|1
|Virginia
|-18
|278
|288
|280
|846
|2
|North Carolina
|-10
|283
|284
|287
|854
|T3
|Florida State
|-6
|291
|286
|281
|858
|T3
|Clemson
|-6
|294
|282
|282
|858
|5
|SMU
|-4
|284
|287
|289
|860
|T6
|Cal
|-2
|287
|283
|291
|862
|T6
|Wake Forest
|-2
|286
|282
|294
|862
|8
|Georgia Tech
|+3
|290
|285
|292
|867
|9
|Louisville
|+6
|281
|295
|294
|870
|10
|Notre Dame
|+9
|294
|290
|289
|873
|11
|Duke
|+10
|291
|289
|294
|874
|12
|NC State
|+14
|297
|287
|294
|878
|13
|Stanford
|+15
|291
|297
|291
|879
|14
|Boston College
|+23
|302
|285
|300
|887
|15
|Virginia Tech
|+28
|293
|301
|298
|892
Virginia
|Pl.
|Name
|To Par
|RD 1
|RD 2
|RD 3
|T6
|Ben James
|-5
|72
|73
|66
|T6
|Bryan Lee
|-5
|67
|71
|73
|T9
|Josh Duangmanee
|-4
|71
|73
|68
|T9
|Deven Patel
|-4
|68
|71
|73
|T53
|Paul Chang
|+8
|78
|73
|73