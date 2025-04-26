Virginia Wins Stroke Play for First Time, Advances to Match Play

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the first time in program history, Virginia won the stroke play competition at the ACC Men’s Golf Championship. The Cavaliers bested second-place North Carolina by eight strokes and will advance to match play competition on Sunday as the top seed.

The Cavaliers will take on Georgia Tech in the ACC match play quarterfinals on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET with the winner moving on to the semifinal to face the winner of Clemson and SMU. The afternoon semifinal will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET and will air live on ACCNX.

NEXT UP: MATCH PLAY 🏆 8 teams have advanced to Match Play for a shot at the ACC Men's Golf Championship title. ⛳️ Champ Info: https://t.co/MWiahV6gNN pic.twitter.com/LBVfhB3rds — The ACC (@theACC) April 27, 2025

Four Cavaliers finished in the top 10 – Ben James (T-6, -6), Bryan Lee (T-6, -6), Josh Duangmanee (T-9, -5) and Deven Patel (T-9, -5). As a team, Virginia shot an 18-under, 846, the third-best total score at the ACC Championship in program history.

James surged into the top 10 with a blistering final round of 66, the lowest score of any player in this year’s 54-hole competition and the lowest of any Cavalier since 2018 (Thomas Walsh – 65). His card included eight birdies, including five in his final nine holes.

Duangmanee posted his best round of the tournament with a 68 in his final round, his eighth round in the 60s this season. The sophomore had six birdies including three in his last six holes. Patel and Lee each shot a 73 to round out the four top 10 finishes.

Notre Dame’s Jacob Modleski birdied the 54th hole to edge Florida State’s Tyler Weaver by a stroke for the individual title. Modleski was 9-under for the tournament and shot a 69 in the final round.

Virginia’s stroke play finish also topped in-state rival Virginia Tech (15th/28-over 892) to clinch a point in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. The Cavaliers lead the Hokies 13-6 overall and have already clinched the clash for the 2024-25 season.

Team Leaderboard

Pl. Team To Par Rd 1 Rd 2 RD 3 Total 1 Virginia -18 278 288 280 846 2 North Carolina -10 283 284 287 854 T3 Florida State -6 291 286 281 858 T3 Clemson -6 294 282 282 858 5 SMU -4 284 287 289 860 T6 Cal -2 287 283 291 862 T6 Wake Forest -2 286 282 294 862 8 Georgia Tech +3 290 285 292 867 9 Louisville +6 281 295 294 870 10 Notre Dame +9 294 290 289 873 11 Duke +10 291 289 294 874 12 NC State +14 297 287 294 878 13 Stanford +15 291 297 291 879 14 Boston College +23 302 285 300 887 15 Virginia Tech +28 293 301 298 892

