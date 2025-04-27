No. 25 Virginia Falls In Rubber Match At No. 15 Stanford

PALO ALTO, Calif. – A pitcher’s duel went the way of the home team on Sunday (April 27) as No. 25 Virginia (35- 16, 14-10 ACC) fell 2-0 at No. 15 Stanford (35-10, 13-8 ACC) in the series finale at Stanford Stadium.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Stanford got on the board in the fourth inning, taking advantage of free bases to take the lead on the Hoos. After a hit batter and a bunt single put two on, the Cardinal got an RBI single to center from River Mahler. A sac fly then put Stanford up 2-0 and left a runner at first. A two-base wild pitch moved the runner to third and Virginia turned to the bullpen to get out of the inning.

The Cardinal pitching staff held the Cavaliers in check the rest of the way for the victory.

Savanah Henley (8-3) took the loss in relief, allowing the two runs on two hits in 0.2 innings of relief work. She was one of three UVA pitchers to see action on the day.

Alyssa Houston (13-1) allowed one hit with three walks and five strikeouts through 5.1 innings of work for Stanford.

NOTING THE HOOS

• The 2-0 loss to Stanford marks the first time this season the Cavaliers have been shut out.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“Today’s game really came down to timely hitting. We had a couple runners in scoring position and couldn’t get the timely hit, while Stanford’s two hits came with runners on. We had an opportunity to lock that inning down, but overall I’m really proud of the fight. It was a tough trip, and we knew it would be a tough trip, but there were no excuses made and everyone was locked in. It’s a good way to send us into our final game against Liberty. We know they’re gonna tough. We love that we get to come back home and play in front of our fans and set us up to head into the conference tournament. Our pitching staff threw exceptionally well all weekend against a tough offense. They’re putting it together which is exciting to see. We’re ready to get back to work when we get home on Tuesday.

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action at home on Wednesday (April 30) when the Cavaliers host Liberty in the regular-season finale. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ACC Network.