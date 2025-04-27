Offseason Arrives Too Early for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In men’s lacrosse, the University of Virginia shouldn’t have to endure a rebuild, says head coach Lars Tiffany. “It should be a reload.”

That’s the expectation for a program that has won seven NCAA titles, two of them under Tiffany. He knows that the reality, however, is sometimes different. From a team that advanced to the NCAA semifinals in 2024, UVA lost such several mainstays, including Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier—attackmen who rank among the greatest offensive talents in the history of the sport—and All-America defenseman Cole Kastner.

“That makes it a little bit of a rebuild when you’re trying to replace Shellenberger, Cormier and, obviously, Cole Kastner at the far end,” Tiffany said.

Other challenges arose in his ninth season at UVA. Three freshman attackmen—five-star recruits Kyle Colsey, Sean Browne and Ryan Duenkel—had to redshirt this season while recovering from surgeries, and junior Joey Terenzi, a projected starter in the midfield, was limited to three games because of injuries.

“And so then when you don’t have as much ammunition as you expected, it makes it difficult,” Tiffany said.

Even so, “other guys stepped up,” Tiffany said, pointing to the contributions of McCabe Millon, Truitt Sunderland, Ryan Colsey (Kyle’s brother) and Will Inderlied, among others.

“But we were a little under-gunned, with a little less ammunition than we thought we’d have,” Tiffany said, “and that was especially magnified because of the graduation losses of Shellenberger and Cormier.”

What senior defenseman George Fulton called “a turbulent season” ended Saturday in heartbreaking fashion for the Wahoos. Against their ACC nemesis, Duke, the Hoos trailed 3-0 less than two minutes into the game, but they pulled themselves together and battled back before a boisterous crowd at Klöckner Stadium.

🧃 The crowd is juiced after that goal!#GoHoos🔸⚔️🔹 pic.twitter.com/gZCYGmh6Pp — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) April 26, 2025

Twice in the second half Virginia went ahead, first when senior Thomas Mencke scored an unassisted goal with 5:07 left in the third quarter and then when senior Jack Walshe passed to Sunderland for a goal that made it 9-8 with 8:09 to play in the fourth quarter. But the No. 9 Blue Devils scored with 4:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the game went to overtime.

The Cavaliers had multiple chances in the extra period. Duke goalie Patrick Jameison made two superb saves in OT, however, and the Devils scored with 27 seconds left to win 9-8 and dash Virginia’s hopes of advancing to the postseason.

“We’re all gutted inside that the season’s over,” Tiffany said. “We just want more time together, and that’s what we just talked about in [the locker room]. We want Matt Nunes back in the goal. We want all those defensemen in front of them and the leadership from Ben Wayer, Noah Chizmar, Jack Walshe. But you gotta win the game, and we didn’t do that. But I am just incredibly grateful for the intensity, the ferocity that we played defense with after the first two minutes, the passion that we competed with … I think we did put forward an incredible effort today.”