Virginia Wins First ACC Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In another tightly contested match at the 2025 ACC Championship, Virginia edged North Carolina 3-2, to win its first ever ACC crown. Three of the five matches went to the 18th hole, including the final pairing in which Bryan Lee held off Maxwell Ford to clinch the victory.

Serving as the anchor for the Cavalier lineup for the second-straight day, Lee leaned on his short game to secure the 2-UP victory. After 13 holes, Lee was down by two and chipped in for birdie on 14 to begin an epic comeback. He won the eighth hole on a 25-foot birdie putt. The chip-in began a stretch where he won four of his last five holes to help UVA eventually win its first ACC title.

BRYAN LEE!!! This chip in on 14 cuts the deficit to 1 with 4 to play! 📺 ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/F75DWf5Uu7 — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) April 28, 2025

Senior Deven Patel led his match from the first hole and never relented to give UVA its second point of the day. With wins on the first two holes, Patel had won six-straight holes going back to Sunday’s semifinal. He went up by as many as three after nine holes and withstood a late charge by Keaton Vo. Patel won 1 UP, halving the 18th hole with a par.

🙋‍♂️ Raise you're hand if you've seen this before! Deven Patel with ANOTHER long distance putt to win a hole! He's 3 UP through 5 📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/ATjIaMCn9I — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) April 28, 2025

Patel won a match in the quarterfinal, had a comeback win in the semifinal and another in the final. He and North Carolina’s David Ford, the No. 1 player in the Scoreboard powered by Clippd individual rankings, were the only players in the tournament to win three matches.