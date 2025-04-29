Hoos Savor Historic Triumph

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Year after year, Bowen Sargent would remind his team on the eve of the ACC men’s golf tournament that the University of Virginia had never captured the championship. After a while, the Cavaliers’ head coach began second-guessing himself.

“I started wondering, ‘Am I putting too much pressure on them? Is it a curse?’ ” said Sargent, who’s in his 21st year at UVA. “But I’m real open and honest with the guys.”

Heading into this year’s tournament, held at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Ky., Sargent told his golfers that Virginia might win 10 ACC titles in the next 30 years. Only one of those teams, however, would have the distinction of winning the first championship, and that group’s photo would hang in a place of honor in the Dean Family Performance Center at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville.

“I think they used that a little bit as a rallying cry,” he said, “because when we were done yesterday they were like, ‘Sarge, that picture’s going up in the building,’ and I said, ‘You’re damn right it is.’ ”

UVA made history Monday, defeating North Carolina 3-2 to secure its first title in a tournament first held in 1954.

“We try not to add any more pressure than there is, but we were obviously thinking that we could make history by winning this event,” junior Bryan Lee said. “I think our main goal was to just take it one step at a time. We just took everything one shot at a time, one round, one match. We were just trying to live in the present versus thinking, this means so much. And obviously it means a lot to everybody, but we were just excited to kind of get out there and have the opportunity to win, and luckily it went our way.”

The win over UNC, which won the ACC title in 2024, capped a remarkable week for Virginia, which entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed.

All 15 of the conference’s teams played 54 holes of stroke play, after which the top eight advanced to the match play. UVA won the stroke play competition for the first time, posting a three-round total of 846 to 854 for second-place UNC, and then blanked Georgia Tech 3-0 in the quarterfinals Sunday.