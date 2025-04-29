No. 25 Virginia Hosts Liberty Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 25 Virginia softball team (35-16) closes out the regular season slate on Wednesday (April 30) when the Cavaliers host Liberty (41-10) at Palmer Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

PROMOTIONS ON HAND

• The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a free UVA Softball bucket hat

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The game will be broadcast on ACC Network and a stream is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available with links to the stream and live stats at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia closes out the regular-season schedule when it hosts Liberty on Wednesday night at Palmer Park

• The Cavaliers sit at 26 in the RPI heading into the midweek contest and have faced 23 teams in the top 50 of the RPI with 12 coming on the road and five at a neutral site contest

• The meeting with Liberty will be the Hoos’ 24th game against a top 50 RPI opponent this season

• Bella Cabral and Jade Hylton have been stellar up the middle and on the left side for the Hoos as Cabral is third in the ACC in assists (101) and Hylton is fourth (100) entering the midweek contest with the Flames

• Hylton set the single-season home run record (16) with her home run in game two at Stanford and now has 40 career home runs after breaking the Virginia all-time home run record against in the finale vs. Syracuse

• The junior SS also needs only two runs to take over the stop spot on the Virginia single-season list for runs scored set by Heather Field (60 in 2004) – Hylton currently has 59 runs scored this season

• Kelly Ayer moved into the top 10 in single-season runs scored (T9th – 44) after game two at Stanford when she scored three runs on a 3-for-5 day with five RBI and her second career home run

• Sophomore 1B Macee Eaton currently sits at 57 RBI and needs two more to take over the top spot on the Virginia single-season list for RBI – a mark (58) set by All-American Kristen Dennis in 2002

• As a team, the Virginia offense has been rewriting the record book and this season have hit the most RBI (284), home runs (61) and extra base hits (166) – the Hoos are 16 runs away from setting the single-season run mark

• The Hoos have locked up an ACC Tournament slot and await seeding after this weekend’s ACC slate

• The 14 wins is one off last season’s program record 15 ACC wins and is the third time in four seasons UVA has hit at least 13 wins in ACC play