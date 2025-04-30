Kate Galica Voted ACC Midfielder of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse sophomore Kate Galica was named the 2025 ACC Midfielder of the Year as announced Thursday (April 30) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Galica, a first-team All-ACC honoree, is one of 25 nominees for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award and was named to the Nike Lacrosse Midseason All-America team (presented by Inside Lacrosse). Galica has set both the Virginia single-game and single-season records in draw controls this season. She currently leads the ACC in draws, ranking 11th in the nation at 9.41 per game. Galica is also the Cavaliers’ second-leading scorer with 40 goals this season.

This is Galica’s second straight year being recognized by the conference after being named the ACC Freshman of the Year last season.

Galica is the first Cavalier to earn a positional player of the year conference accolade since the ACC split the previous Player of the Year award into separate honors. In 2012, the conference started awarding Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. In 2017, the ACC began voting for the Attacker of the Year, Midfielder of the Year and Defender of the Year. In 2024, a fourth award, the Goalkeeper of the Year, was added.

Peggy Boutilier (1998) and Amy Appelt (2004) both earned the ACC Player of the Year award when it was the sole award.

2025 ACC Women’s Lacrosse Season Awards

Attacker of the Year – Rachel Clark, Sr., Boston College

Midfielder of the Year – Kate Galica, So., Virginia

Defender of the Year – Shea Baker, Jr., Boston College

Goalkeeper of the Year – Shea Dolce, Jr., Boston College

Freshman of the Year – Eliza Osburn, Midfield, North Carolina

Coach of the Year – Jenny Levy, North Carolina