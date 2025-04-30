Virginia to Play in Reno Regional as No. 2 Seed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Reno Regional for the 2025 NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championship. The 54-hole competition will take place May 12-14 at Montreux Golf & Country Club.

The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals. Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 23-28 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Texas is the host institution for the 2025 championships.

The Cavaliers will begin play at the Reno NCAA Regional on Monday, May 12 with tee times beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET

𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝘽𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙! Hoos are heading to the Reno Regional as the No. ✌️ seed! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/6aDkFl6QA7 — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) April 30, 2025

Virginia was one of 28 automatic qualifiers after winning its first ever ACC Championship in Bowling Green, Kentucky over the weekend. Virginia has qualified for an NCAA Regional in each of the last 17 NCAA Tournaments, moving on to the NCAA Finals in nine of them.

In the last two seasons, UVA has advanced to the match play of the NCAA Finals, bowing out to the eventual national champion (Florida – 2023; Auburn – 2024) on both occasions.

NCAA Reno Regional Field

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Texas

2. Virginia* [Atlantic Coast Conference]

3. Alabama

4. Duke

5. Mississippi State

6. Brigham Young

7. San Diego

8. Santa Clara

9. California

10. Grand Canyon

11. Sam Houston* [Conference USA]

12. East Tennessee State* [Southern Conference]

13. Central Arkansas* [ASUN Conference]

14. Fairfield* [Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference]

*Automatic Qualifier

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Dane Huddleston, Utah Valley [Western Athletic Conference]

2. Baron Szeto, Cal Poly

3. Max Schliesing, UTEP

4. Tegan Andrews, Cal State Fullerton

5. Dylan Teeter, UTEP