Gretchen Walsh Blasts 50 Fly Record at TYR Pro Series Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Virginia senior Gretchen Walsh set an American record on Friday (May 2) at the TYR Pro Swim Series stop at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Walsh broke her own American record in the 50m butterfly, posting a 24.93, breaking her own record by 0.18 seconds. She is the second woman ever to swim the event in less than 25 seconds.

Walsh’s win the 50 fly was one of four top-three finishes for the Cavaliers on the night. Sophomore Claire Curzan was third in the 200m Back (2:08.20). Freshman Leah Hayes was third in the 400 IM (4:38.78). Hayes pulled a double, having competed in the 200m Free at the start of the session, placing fifth with a 1:58.19.

Junior Emma Weber was second in the 50m Breaststroke a day after winning the 100. Weber went 30.87 in prelims to set a Virginia program record only to break it in the finals session with a 30.57.

The Cavaliers won both the men’s and women’s B-Final in the 200m Backstroke with junior Tess Howley (2:11.60) and freshman David King (2:00.78) both finishing first. King had originally been slated for the C-Final but moved into the B-Final after withdrawls. He made the most of the opportunity, winning the heat by almost two full seconds.

Junior Jack Aikins had the top performance for the men so far this meet, placing sixth in the 200 Back (2:00.41).

The meet concludes on Saturday (May 3) with prelims at 9 a.m. and finals at 6 p.m.. All sessions stream on the USA Swimming Network app.

Virginia has 11 women and three men slated to compete: Claire Curzan, Cavan Gormsen, Leah Hayes, Emma Weber, Alex Walsh, Charlotte Wilson, Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass, Madi Mintenko, Katie Grimes, Tess Howley, David King, Jack Aikins and Josh Howat.

Saturday, May 3