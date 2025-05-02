No Place Like Home for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In a typical year, the University of Virginia women’s golf team would be on the road when the NCAA regionals began, and that would be fine with the Cavaliers. If they were still in Charlottesville, that would mean they had failed to qualify for a regional.

But this is not a typical year. For the first time in the 22-year history of the program, Virginia is hosting an NCAA regional. UVA is seeded No. 2 among the 12 teams that will compete in the 54-hole event, which starts Monday and runs through Wednesday at Birdwood Golf Course.

“We’re really excited,” said senior Amanda Sambach, a four-time All-ACC selection. “One of the biggest parts about being home is that we have familiar faces all around us. That just adds another level of comfort and familiarity that I think will be really beneficial to our golf.”

In all, 72 teams will compete at six regional sites around the country. Each regional site consists of 12 teams and six individuals not on those teams. The five teams that finish with the lowest 54-hole scores, as well as the low individual not on those teams, will advance to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 16 in Carlsbad, Calif.

Virginia is one of 12 teams from the ACC that will be playing in regionals, along with Florida State, Stanford, California, Duke, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, SMU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. That’s tied for the most regional bids by a conference this spring.

A year ago, led by Sambach, UVA finished third at the regional in Cle Elum, Wash., to advance to the NCAA Championships for the 14th time in program history.

The Cavaliers enter the Charlottesville Regional ranked No. 11 nationally. They tied for second in stroke play at last month’s ACC Championships in Greensboro, N.C., where they lost 3-2 to Cal in the first round of match play.

“That certainly made them hungrier,” Virginia head coach Ria Scott said of her players. “We lost to a hot Cal team that day. I think we were 8-under in that match and Cal was 10-under, so they might have beaten anybody that morning, to be really honest. But I think we certainly feel like we have something to prove here. I like our team’s chances when we’re in that position, in terms of having a little chip on our shoulder.”