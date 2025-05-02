Sambach Named All-ACC for Fourth Time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia senior Amanda Sambach (Pinehurst, N.C.) was named to the 15-member 2025 All-ACC Women’s Golf team as announced by the league office today (May 2). It marks the fourth consecutive year she has picked up all-conference honors.

Sambach is ranked No. 12 in the current NCAA golf standings and is coming off her second-consecutive runner-up finish at the ACC Championships. She has finished in the top three at the ACC Championships during each of her four seasons at UVA.

Sambach leads the Cavaliers with a stroke average of 70.83. She has posted top-10 finishes in five of her eight tournaments in 2024-25. This season, 14 of her 24 rounds have been par or better. She was one of three players to make her fifth consecutive appearance at the Augusta Women’s National Amateur where she made the cut for the third consecutive season. Sambach has also been selected to play for the U.S. team at this summer’s Arnold Palmer Cup for the third consecutive year.

Sambach will compete with the Cavaliers at the NCAA Charlottesville Regional set for May 5-7 at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville, Va.

2025 ACC Women’s Golf Player of the Year

Mirabel Ting, Florida State

2025 ACC Women’s Golf Freshman of the Year

Meja Örtengren, Stanford

2025 ACC Women’s Golf Coach of the Year

Amy Bond, Florida State

2025 Women’s Golf All-ACC Team

Andie Smith, Duke

Mirabel Ting, Florida State

Lottie Woad, Florida State

Megan Streicher, North Carolina

Marie Madsen, NC State

Mackenzie Lee, SMU

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Paula Martín Sampedro, Stanford

Meja Örtengren, Stanford

Andrea Revuelta, Stanford

Kelly Xu, Stanford

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest

Chloe Kovelesky, Wake Forest

Macy Pate, Wake Forest