Sambach Named All-ACC for Fourth Time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia senior Amanda Sambach (Pinehurst, N.C.) was named to the 15-member 2025 All-ACC Women’s Golf team as announced by the league office today (May 2). It marks the fourth consecutive year she has picked up all-conference honors.
Sambach is ranked No. 12 in the current NCAA golf standings and is coming off her second-consecutive runner-up finish at the ACC Championships. She has finished in the top three at the ACC Championships during each of her four seasons at UVA.
Sambach leads the Cavaliers with a stroke average of 70.83. She has posted top-10 finishes in five of her eight tournaments in 2024-25. This season, 14 of her 24 rounds have been par or better. She was one of three players to make her fifth consecutive appearance at the Augusta Women’s National Amateur where she made the cut for the third consecutive season. Sambach has also been selected to play for the U.S. team at this summer’s Arnold Palmer Cup for the third consecutive year.
Sambach will compete with the Cavaliers at the NCAA Charlottesville Regional set for May 5-7 at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville, Va.
2025 ACC Women’s Golf Player of the Year
Mirabel Ting, Florida State
2025 ACC Women’s Golf Freshman of the Year
Meja Örtengren, Stanford
2025 ACC Women’s Golf Coach of the Year
Amy Bond, Florida State
2025 Women’s Golf All-ACC Team
Andie Smith, Duke
Mirabel Ting, Florida State
Lottie Woad, Florida State
Megan Streicher, North Carolina
Marie Madsen, NC State
Mackenzie Lee, SMU
Megha Ganne, Stanford
Paula Martín Sampedro, Stanford
Meja Örtengren, Stanford
Andrea Revuelta, Stanford
Kelly Xu, Stanford
Amanda Sambach, Virginia
Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest
Chloe Kovelesky, Wake Forest
Macy Pate, Wake Forest