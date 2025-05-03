Brackets And Seeds Announced For ACC Softball Tournament

Brackets and seeds for the upcoming ACC Softball Championships were announced by the conference office on Saturday (May 3) and the No. 25 Virginia softball team (36-16) will be the seventh seed at the event.

As the seventh seed, Virginia will face No. 10 seed Louisville (26-24) on Wednesday (May 7) at 5 p.m. The tournament is hosted this season by Boston College at the Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.

The tournament runs May 7 through May 11 and will be broadcast by ACC Network and ESPN. The first three rounds will be broadcast on ACC Network with studio coverage between games. The finals will be broadcast on ESPN.

Ticket books, which include access to all 11 games, including the championship game on Saturday, are priced at $45. Daily tickets are also available, with prices ranging from $12-20. Tickets are now available by visiting BCEagles.com or by calling the Boston College Athletics Ticket Office at 617-552-4622. Tickets purchased in advance will be sent via mobile delivery the week of the championship.