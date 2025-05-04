Virginia Earns 5-Seed in NCAA Championship, Hosts LIU Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Selection Committee announced Sunday (May 4) that the Virginia women’s lacrosse team will be the 5-seed in the NCAA Championship and will take on LIU in the first round at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 9, at Klöckner Stadium.

The top eight teams in the 29-team NCAA bracket are seeded, with the top three seeds receiving first-round byes.

Klöckner Stadium will also be the host site for a first-round matchup between James Madison and Duke on Friday, May 9, at 6 p.m. The winners of Friday’s games will meet in the second round on Sunday, May 11, at Klöckner Stadium. First draw is set for 1 p.m. All three games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Virginia will make its 29th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship and 37th overall.

This is Virginia’s second-straight year being named the 5-seed. It will also be the second-straight year the Cavaliers host LIU in the opening round.

NCAA FIRST ROUND TICKET & PARKING INFORMATION

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $15 for reserved seating, and student tickets are $5. They go on sale Monday, May 5, beginning at 9 a.m. Fans may purchase tickets in advance via UVAtix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics ticket office (434-924-8821). Fans may also purchase tickets at the Klöckner Stadium box office starting one hour prior to the event.

Free parking is available in the John Paul Jones South and West Lots.

Reserved season-ticket members may purchase their seats held during the regular season by calling the Virginia Athletics ticket office. Reserved seats will be held until 5 p.m. on Tuesday before being released to the public.