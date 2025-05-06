Cavaliers in Fifth After 36 Holes at Charlottesville Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team finished the second round of the Charlottesville regional in fifth place. The Cavaliers shot 4-over 288 in the second round for a 36-hole score of 6-over 574.
The regional is one of six three-round competition sites where the top-five teams advance to the NCAA Championships at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. on May 16-21.
South Carolina maintained its position atop the leaderboard at 5-under 563. UCLA (1-over 569), Florida (3-over 571), and Ole Miss (4-over, 572) sit ahead of Virginia in fifth place at 6-over 574. The Cavaliers hold a five-stroke lead over NC State (11-over 579) to land above the projected cut line going into the final round.
Amanda Sambach and Jaclyn LaHa led the Cavaliers on the day as each carded par 71 on their second round. Both Sambach and LaHa are tied for 14th place individually.
Megan Propeck leads the team at No. 7 on the individual leaderboard (even-par 142). Propeck shot 1-over 72 in Tuesday’s second round.
Wednesday’s final round gets underway at 8 a.m. UVA will be paired with Ole Miss and NC State. Those teams will begin their second round at 8 a.m. from the 10th tee.
Virginia is playing in its 19th NCAA Regional in the 22-year history of the program and hosts its first-ever regional championship. The Cavaliers have advanced to the NCAA Championships 14 times including last season.
NCAA Charlottesville Regional
Birdwood Golf Course
Charlottesville Va.
Par 71, 6,365 yards
Second Round Results
Team Results
|Pos.
|Team
|RD1
|RD2
|Total
|1
|South Carolina
|277
|286
|563
|2
|UCLA
|281
|288
|569
|4
|Florida
|283
|288
|571
|3
|Ole Miss
|282
|290
|572
|5
|Virginia
|286
|288
|574
|6
|NC State
|289
|290
|579
|7
|BYU
|293
|296
|589
|T8
|UCF
|298
|293
|591
|T8
|Princeton
|298
|293
|591
|10
|Charleston
|302
|299
|601
|11
|Radford
|304
|309
|613
|12
|Richmond
|313
|308
|621
Individual Results
|Pos.
|Team
|RD1
|RD2
|Total
|T1
|Francisco, Florida
|67
|70
|137
|T2
|Rydqvist, South Carolina
|67
|71
|138
|T2
|Liu, UCLA
|68
|70
|138
|4
|Marie Madsen
|71
|69
|140
|T5
|Galitsky, South Carolina
|69
|72
|141
|T5
|Sundquist, Ole Miss
|69
|72
|141
Virginia Results
|Pos
|Player
|RD1
|RD2
|Total
|T7
|Propeck
|70
|72
|142
|T13
|Sambach
|72
|71
|143
|T13
|LaHa
|72
|71
|143
|T18
|Skoler
|72
|75
|147
|T65
|Swedick
|SUB
|74
|74
|T43
|Schiavone
|76
|SUB
|74
Head Coach Ria Scott addresses the media following the second round of the Charlottesville Regional