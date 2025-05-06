Cavaliers in Fifth After 36 Holes at Charlottesville Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team finished the second round of the Charlottesville regional in fifth place. The Cavaliers shot 4-over 288 in the second round for a 36-hole score of 6-over 574.

The regional is one of six three-round competition sites where the top-five teams advance to the NCAA Championships at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. on May 16-21.

South Carolina maintained its position atop the leaderboard at 5-under 563. UCLA (1-over 569), Florida (3-over 571), and Ole Miss (4-over, 572) sit ahead of Virginia in fifth place at 6-over 574. The Cavaliers hold a five-stroke lead over NC State (11-over 579) to land above the projected cut line going into the final round.

Amanda Sambach and Jaclyn LaHa led the Cavaliers on the day as each carded par 71 on their second round. Both Sambach and LaHa are tied for 14th place individually.

Megan Propeck leads the team at No. 7 on the individual leaderboard (even-par 142). Propeck shot 1-over 72 in Tuesday’s second round.

Wednesday’s final round gets underway at 8 a.m. UVA will be paired with Ole Miss and NC State. Those teams will begin their second round at 8 a.m. from the 10th tee.

Virginia is playing in its 19th NCAA Regional in the 22-year history of the program and hosts its first-ever regional championship. The Cavaliers have advanced to the NCAA Championships 14 times including last season.

NCAA Charlottesville Regional

Birdwood Golf Course

Charlottesville Va.

Par 71, 6,365 yards

Second Round Results

Team Results

Pos. Team RD1 RD2 Total 1 South Carolina 277 286 563 2 UCLA 281 288 569 4 Florida 283 288 571 3 Ole Miss 282 290 572 5 Virginia 286 288 574 6 NC State 289 290 579 7 BYU 293 296 589 T8 UCF 298 293 591 T8 Princeton 298 293 591 10 Charleston 302 299 601 11 Radford 304 309 613 12 Richmond 313 308 621

Individual Results

Pos. Team RD1 RD2 Total T1 Francisco, Florida 67 70 137 T2 Rydqvist, South Carolina 67 71 138 T2 Liu, UCLA 68 70 138 4 Marie Madsen 71 69 140 T5 Galitsky, South Carolina 69 72 141 T5 Sundquist, Ole Miss 69 72 141

Virginia Results