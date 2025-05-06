Cavaliers Return To Action On Wednesday Against Towson

/
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To open the final month of the regular season, the Virginia baseball team (26-16) is set to host Towson (19-30) on Wednesday night (May 7) at Disharoon Park.
LEADING OFF
- Cavalier shortstop Eric Becker was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List for the nation’s best shortstop. Becker currently leads the Cavaliers in doubles (18), runs scored (47), RBIs (41), total bases (105), slugging percentage (.621) and on-base percentage (.444). The shortstop is one of four Cavaliers to start all 42 games for Virginia this season.
- Before the break for finals, Virginia swept the midweek with a 9-8 victory over VCU and a 5-1 win over Navy at Disharoon Park.
- March 29’s win over Stanford was coach Brian O’Connor’s 900th career victory. With the win, O’Connor became the 15th active head coach in Division I with 900 career wins.
- Entering the midweek, 15 of UVA’s 26 wins on the season are of the comeback variety, including the series-opening 12-9 victory over Georgia Tech and the latest win over VCU on April 29.
- In the 24 games played at Disharoon Park this season, Virginia holds a record of 16-8.
- UVA is 16-5 on the season when junior Aidan Teel is batting leadoff for the Cavaliers.
- Since the start of the Stanford series on March 27, the Cavaliers are 14-5 overall with a 10-2 record at home and are averaging 9.1 runs per game over the 19-game stretch.
- A total of 10 former Hoos found themselves on MLB Opening Day rosters, which ranks second in the country, only behind Vanderbilt (11).
AGAINST THE TIGERS
- Wednesday will be the 27th meeting all-time between Virginia and Towson, with the Cavaliers leading the all-time series 24-2.
- Virginia has won 18 straight games against Towson dating back to 2009. In the Brian O’Connor era, UVA has a record of 22-1 against the Tigers.
- The two squads have not met since 2023, when Virginia racked up 19 hits in a 13-4 victory over Towson. In the victory, Kyle Teel went 5-for-5 with three runs scored and drove in a pair.
RANKING THE HOOS
- Entering the midweek, UVA’s arms ranked 25th nationally and fifth in the ACC with an average of 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Along with the strikeouts, Virginia has turned 36 double plays on the year, which ranks fourth in the ACC. As a team, UVA is batting .307, good enough for 27th nationally and fourth in the league.
PLAYER NOTABLES
- Henry Ford ranks sixth in ACC with a batting average of .368. The sophomore is also averaging 1.52 hits per game to rank fourth in the league and 51st nationally.
- Aidan Teel’s 14 doubles rank the junior with the sixth-most two-baggers in the league.
- Elsewhere in the lineup, Henry Godbout and James Nunnallee are proving to be two of the hardest outs in the conference. Nunnallee has a strikeout rate of 12.3 to rank first in the ACC, while Godbout enters the midweek with a K rate of 11.2 to place him fourth in the league.
- Along with the likes of Ford and Teel, Eric Becker ranks among the league’s best when it comes to batting. The sophomore ranks third in the league with 18 doubles, eighth with 1.45 hits per game and eighth with a .361 batting average.
HOT BATS IN HOTLANTA
- In the final ACC weekend of April, the Cavaliers went down to Atlanta and took two of three from then-No. 24 Georgia Tech.
- In the series opener, Virginia rode a seven-run fourth inning to a 12-9 victory. The seven-run fourth featured a pair of two-run home runs from James Nunnallee and Aidan Teel, along with a three-run bomb from Henry Godbout.
- To capture the weekend series, Bradley Hodges dazzled in the first weekend start of his career. The junior surrendered one run on two hits over a career-best seven innings pitched. Hodges also struck out seven Yellow Jackets to tie a career-high.
- Throughout the three-game series, the Hoos hit a total of eight home runs, which is two more than the squad hit in the entire month of February.