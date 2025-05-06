Cavaliers Return To Action On Wednesday Against Towson

LEADING OFF

Cavalier shortstop Eric Becker was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List for the nation’s best shortstop. Becker currently leads the Cavaliers in doubles (18), runs scored (47), RBIs (41), total bases (105), slugging percentage (.621) and on-base percentage (.444). The shortstop is one of four Cavaliers to start all 42 games for Virginia this season.

Before the break for finals, Virginia swept the midweek with a 9-8 victory over VCU and a 5-1 win over Navy at Disharoon Park.

March 29’s win over Stanford was coach Brian O’Connor’s 900th career victory. With the win, O’Connor became the 15th active head coach in Division I with 900 career wins.

Entering the midweek, 15 of UVA’s 26 wins on the season are of the comeback variety, including the series-opening 12-9 victory over Georgia Tech and the latest win over VCU on April 29 .

In the 24 games played at Disharoon Park this season, Virginia holds a record of 16-8.

UVA is 16-5 on the season when junior Aidan Teel is batting leadoff for the Cavaliers.

Since the start of the Stanford series on March 27, the Cavaliers are 14-5 overall with a 10-2 record at home and are averaging 9.1 runs per game over the 19-game stretch.