Wayer, Schutz Selected in 2025 PLL College Draft

BRISTOL, Conn. – Virginia long-stick midfielder Ben Wayer and offensive midfielder Griffin Schutz were both selected in the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) College Draft Tuesday night (May 6). Wayer was drafted 23rd overall by the Philadelphia Waterdogs in the third round, while Schutz was chosen 31st by the California Redwoods in the fourth round.

The roster of each team includes former UVA standouts Zed Williams and Thomas McConvey on the Waterdogs, and Jared Conners, Charlie Bertrand and Chris Merle on the Redwoods.

Wayer is the fifth UVA defensive player under the tutelage of head coach Lars Tiffany to be drafted in either the PLL or MLL drafts. He was one of 25 Division I players to be named a Tewaaraton Award nominee earlier this year. Wayer appeared in all 14 games as the Cavaliers’ primary LSM this season. In addition to his team-leading 18 caused turnovers, Wayer led the ACC in ground balls for the second consecutive year among non-faceoff specialists. In 55 career games, Wayer finished with 202 career ground balls, the most by a UVA defensive player since Conners concluded his collegiate career in 2021. A dual threat in transition, Wayer scored 16 career goals – including six in 2025 – and logged eight assists. He was named a third-team midseason All-American by Inside Lacrosse earlier this year.