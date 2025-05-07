Cavaliers Advance to NCAA Championships for Fourth Consecutive Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team tied for third at the NCAA Charlottesville Regional site at Birdwood Golf Course to clinch a place in the 2025 NCAA Championships.

The Cavaliers shot 6-over 290 during Wednesday’s final round of competition to finish the 54-hole event at 12-over 864 and earn one of the five berths from the site to the national championships. Virginia advances to the NCAA Championships for the fourth straight season and will make its 15th appearance in its 22-year history.

Fourth-ranked South Carolina won the regional at 2-under 850. No. 16 Ole Miss was second at 9-over 861. No. 21 Florida tied with UVA for third at 12-over 864 and No. 27 UCLA grabbed the final qualifying spot at 17-over 869.

Marie Madsen of NC State won the Charlottesville Regional shooting 5-over 208. Madsen punched her own ticket to the NCAA Championships as the top individual on a team that did not advance.

UVA’s Kennedy Swedick impressed on Wednesday carding a career-low round of 3-under 68. Swedick, who entered the tournament as a substitute on Tuesday, posted a bogey-free round that featured three birdies to tie for the low score of the day.

Kennedy Swedick speaks with the media following her career-low 68 in today's final round 🎙️#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/pOVexLYSnC — Virginia Women's Golf (@UVAWomensGolf) May 7, 2025

The Cavaliers were paced by a fourth-place finish from Megan Propeck who shot an even-par 71 on Wednesday to finish the tournament even at 213. Jaclyn LaHa placed 18th at 4-over 217 and Amanda Sambach placed 23rd at 7-over 220. Rebecca Skoler finished 32nd at 11-over 224.

Four seasons and four trips to the NCAA Championships for Amanda Sambach! Listen to what she had to say following today's final round at Birdwood 🎙️#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/tPEMWAjh1Q — Virginia Women's Golf (@UVAWomensGolf) May 7, 2025

Other Teams Advancing to the NCAA Championships:

Columbus Regional: Kansas, Arkansas, Ohio State, UNLV, LSU

Gold Canyon Regional: Oregon, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, CSU Fullerton

Lexington Regional: Florida State, Georgia Southern, Kansas State, Southern California, Vanderbilt

Lubbock Regional: Wake Forest, Texas, Iowa State, Tennessee, Purdue

Norman Regional: Stanford, Northwestern, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Baylor

Virginia is one of four ACC teams to advance to the NCAA Championships. The others are Florida State, Wake Forest and Stanford.

NCAA Charlottesville Regional

Birdwood Golf Course

Charlottesville Va.

Par 71, 6,321 yards

Final Results

Team Results

Pos. Team RD1 RD2 RD3 Total 1 South Carolina* 277 286 287 850 2 Ole Miss* 282 290 289 861 T3 Virginia* 286 288 290 864 T3 Florida* 283 288 293 864 5 UCLA* 281 288 300 869 6 NC State 289 290 297 876 7 UCF 298 293 291 882 8 BYU 293 296 299 888 9 Princeton 298 293 301 892 10 Charleston 302 299 296 897 11 Richmond 313 308 305 926 12 Radford 304 309 320 933

*Qualified for NCAA Championships

Individual Results

Pos. Team RD1 RD2 RD3 Total 1 Madsen, NC State* 71 69 68 208 2 Francisco, Florida 67 70 72 209 3 Svarvar, Ole Miss 68 70 70 212 T4 Propeck, Virginia 69 72 71 213 T4 Rydqvist, South Carolina 67 71 75 213 T4 Galitsky, South Carolina 69 72 72 213 T4 Darling, South Carolina 71 71 71 213

*Qualified for NCAA Championships as an individual

