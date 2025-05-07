Cavaliers Advance to NCAA Championships for Fourth Consecutive Season

Kennedy Swedick speaks with the media following her career-low 68 in today's final round 🎙️#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/pOVexLYSnC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team tied for third at the NCAA Charlottesville Regional site at Birdwood Golf Course to clinch a place in the 2025 NCAA Championships.
The Cavaliers shot 6-over 290 during Wednesday’s final round of competition to finish the 54-hole event at 12-over 864 and earn one of the five berths from the site to the national championships. Virginia advances to the NCAA Championships for the fourth straight season and will make its 15th appearance in its 22-year history.
Fourth-ranked South Carolina won the regional at 2-under 850. No. 16 Ole Miss was second at 9-over 861. No. 21 Florida tied with UVA for third at 12-over 864 and No. 27 UCLA grabbed the final qualifying spot at 17-over 869.
Marie Madsen of NC State won the Charlottesville Regional shooting 5-over 208. Madsen punched her own ticket to the NCAA Championships as the top individual on a team that did not advance.
UVA’s Kennedy Swedick impressed on Wednesday carding a career-low round of 3-under 68. Swedick, who entered the tournament as a substitute on Tuesday, posted a bogey-free round that featured three birdies to tie for the low score of the day.
The Cavaliers were paced by a fourth-place finish from Megan Propeck who shot an even-par 71 on Wednesday to finish the tournament even at 213. Jaclyn LaHa placed 18th at 4-over 217 and Amanda Sambach placed 23rd at 7-over 220. Rebecca Skoler finished 32nd at 11-over 224.
Four seasons and four trips to the NCAA Championships for Amanda Sambach! Listen to what she had to say following today's final round at Birdwood 🎙️#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/tPEMWAjh1Q
Other Teams Advancing to the NCAA Championships:
Columbus Regional: Kansas, Arkansas, Ohio State, UNLV, LSU
Gold Canyon Regional: Oregon, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, CSU Fullerton
Lexington Regional: Florida State, Georgia Southern, Kansas State, Southern California, Vanderbilt
Lubbock Regional: Wake Forest, Texas, Iowa State, Tennessee, Purdue
Norman Regional: Stanford, Northwestern, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Baylor
Virginia is one of four ACC teams to advance to the NCAA Championships. The others are Florida State, Wake Forest and Stanford.
NCAA Charlottesville Regional
Birdwood Golf Course
Charlottesville Va.
Par 71, 6,321 yards
Final Results
Team Results
|Pos.
|Team
|RD1
|RD2
|RD3
|Total
|1
|South Carolina*
|277
|286
|287
|850
|2
|Ole Miss*
|282
|290
|289
|861
|T3
|Virginia*
|286
|288
|290
|864
|T3
|Florida*
|283
|288
|293
|864
|5
|UCLA*
|281
|288
|300
|869
|6
|NC State
|289
|290
|297
|876
|7
|UCF
|298
|293
|291
|882
|8
|BYU
|293
|296
|299
|888
|9
|Princeton
|298
|293
|301
|892
|10
|Charleston
|302
|299
|296
|897
|11
|Richmond
|313
|308
|305
|926
|12
|Radford
|304
|309
|320
|933
*Qualified for NCAA Championships
Individual Results
|Pos.
|Team
|RD1
|RD2
|RD3
|Total
|1
|Madsen, NC State*
|71
|69
|68
|208
|2
|Francisco, Florida
|67
|70
|72
|209
|3
|Svarvar, Ole Miss
|68
|70
|70
|212
|T4
|Propeck, Virginia
|69
|72
|71
|213
|T4
|Rydqvist, South Carolina
|67
|71
|75
|213
|T4
|Galitsky, South Carolina
|69
|72
|72
|213
|T4
|Darling, South Carolina
|71
|71
|71
|213
*Qualified for NCAA Championships as an individual
Virginia Results
|Pos
|Player
|RD1
|RD2
|RD3
|Total
|T4
|Propeck
|70
|72
|71
|213
|T18
|LaHa
|72
|71
|74
|217
|T23
|Sambach
|72
|71
|77
|220
|T32
|Skoler
|72
|75
|77
|224
|62
|Swedick
|SUB
|74
|68
|142
|T43
|Schiavone
|76
|SUB
|SUB
|76
Head Coach Ria Scott addresses the media following the final round of the Charlottesville Regional