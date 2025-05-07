Trio Of Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three members of the Virginia softball team were recognized by the league as Eden Bigham, Jade Hylton and Macee Eaton earned All-ACC honors it was announced by the league office on Wednesday (May 7) prior to the start of the ACC Championships.

Bigham and Hylton were named All-ACC first team selections for the second straight season, while Eaton was named an All-ACC second team selection. Bigham earned a spot on an All-ACC team for the third time in her career, while Hylton earned a spot on an All-ACC team for the second straight season. It is Eaton’s first All-ACC honor.

Selection to an All-ACC team is based on stats in conference games only.

Bigham held opponents to a .193 batting average in ACC play and posted seven wins in ACC play, including victories at No. 17 Virginia Tech and No. 8 Florida State. She worked a season-long 8.1 innings in relief in a 6-4 victory at Notre Dame in 10 innings and also threw a complete-game shutout of Louisville in the series finale to clinch the weekend series. Bigham was named ACC Pitcher of the Week following the series with Louisville in which she threw 11.0 consecutive scoreless innings to help the Cavaliers to wins in games two and three. She struck out 55 and added two saves in ACC play.

Hylton hit .375 in ACC action with an .806 slug percentage and .536 on base percentage. Leading off the offensive lineup, she hit nine home runs in ACC action, including a two-run home run in a 2-0 victory at No. 8 Florida State and a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a 6-4 win at Notre Dame. She scored a team-leading 27 runs in ACC play and went 6-for-8 in steal attempts. Hylton drew 22 walks in ACC play led the league.

Eaton led the Cavaliers at the plate in ACC play with a .425 average and posted a .792 slugging percentage and a .482 on base percentage. She hit seven home runs in ACC play, including the go-ahead home run in a win at No. 17 Virginia Tech. She also homered in all three games in a sweep of Boston College and homered in a 6-4 win in 10 innings at Notre Dame.

Virginia takes the field at the ACC Championships on Wednesday afternoon with a 5 p.m. first pitch against Louisville in the event hosted by Boston College.

Player of the Year: Cori McMillan, VT, Sr., OF

Pitcher of the Year: Reese Basinger, Clemson, Sr., RHP

Defensive Player of the Year: Thessa Malau’ulu, Duke, Gr., UTL

Freshman of the Year: Macey Cintron, Clemson, Fr., RHP

Coach of the Year: Lonni Alameda, Florida State

First-Team:

Jordan Stephens, Boston College

Lagi Quiroga, California

Maddie Moore, Clemson

Reese Basinger, Clemson

Alex Brown, Clemson

Macey Cintron, Clemson

Aminah Vega, Duke

Isa Torres, Florida State

Jahni Kerr, Florida State

Jazzy Francik, Florida State

Kat Rodriguez, North Carolina

River Mahler, Stanford

Eden Bigham, Virginia

Jade Hylton, Virginia

Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech

Michelle Chatfield, Virginia Tech

Second-Team:

Tianna Bell, California

Ana Gold, Duke

Dani Drogemuller, Duke

DAuna Jennings, Duke

Thessa Malauulu, Duke

Michaela Edenfield, Florida State

Katie Dack, Florida State

Ashtyn Danley, Florida State

Char Lorenz, Louisville

Kyra Chan, Stanford

Emily Jones, Stanford

Alyssa Houston, Stanford

Macee Eaton, Virginia

Kylie Aldridge, Virginia Tech

Third-Team:

Brooke McCubbin, Clemson

Jamison Brockenbrough, Clemson

Kennedy Harp, Florida State

Alyssa Willer, Georgia Tech

Taylor Ensley, NC State

Hannah Church, NC State

Carlie Myrtle, North Carolina

Addison Amaral, Notre Dame

Jade Berry, Stanford

Joie Economides, Stanford

Taryn Kern, Stanford

Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech

Emma Lemley, Virginia Tech

Zoe Yaeger, Virginia Tech

Emma Mazzarone, Virginia Tech