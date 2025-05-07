Trio Of Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three members of the Virginia softball team were recognized by the league as Eden Bigham, Jade Hylton and Macee Eaton earned All-ACC honors it was announced by the league office on Wednesday (May 7) prior to the start of the ACC Championships.
Bigham and Hylton were named All-ACC first team selections for the second straight season, while Eaton was named an All-ACC second team selection. Bigham earned a spot on an All-ACC team for the third time in her career, while Hylton earned a spot on an All-ACC team for the second straight season. It is Eaton’s first All-ACC honor.
Selection to an All-ACC team is based on stats in conference games only.
Bigham held opponents to a .193 batting average in ACC play and posted seven wins in ACC play, including victories at No. 17 Virginia Tech and No. 8 Florida State. She worked a season-long 8.1 innings in relief in a 6-4 victory at Notre Dame in 10 innings and also threw a complete-game shutout of Louisville in the series finale to clinch the weekend series. Bigham was named ACC Pitcher of the Week following the series with Louisville in which she threw 11.0 consecutive scoreless innings to help the Cavaliers to wins in games two and three. She struck out 55 and added two saves in ACC play.
Hylton hit .375 in ACC action with an .806 slug percentage and .536 on base percentage. Leading off the offensive lineup, she hit nine home runs in ACC action, including a two-run home run in a 2-0 victory at No. 8 Florida State and a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a 6-4 win at Notre Dame. She scored a team-leading 27 runs in ACC play and went 6-for-8 in steal attempts. Hylton drew 22 walks in ACC play led the league.
Eaton led the Cavaliers at the plate in ACC play with a .425 average and posted a .792 slugging percentage and a .482 on base percentage. She hit seven home runs in ACC play, including the go-ahead home run in a win at No. 17 Virginia Tech. She also homered in all three games in a sweep of Boston College and homered in a 6-4 win in 10 innings at Notre Dame.
Virginia takes the field at the ACC Championships on Wednesday afternoon with a 5 p.m. first pitch against Louisville in the event hosted by Boston College.
Player of the Year: Cori McMillan, VT, Sr., OF
Pitcher of the Year: Reese Basinger, Clemson, Sr., RHP
Defensive Player of the Year: Thessa Malau’ulu, Duke, Gr., UTL
Freshman of the Year: Macey Cintron, Clemson, Fr., RHP
Coach of the Year: Lonni Alameda, Florida State
First-Team:
Jordan Stephens, Boston College
Lagi Quiroga, California
Maddie Moore, Clemson
Reese Basinger, Clemson
Alex Brown, Clemson
Macey Cintron, Clemson
Aminah Vega, Duke
Isa Torres, Florida State
Jahni Kerr, Florida State
Jazzy Francik, Florida State
Kat Rodriguez, North Carolina
River Mahler, Stanford
Eden Bigham, Virginia
Jade Hylton, Virginia
Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech
Michelle Chatfield, Virginia Tech
Second-Team:
Tianna Bell, California
Ana Gold, Duke
Dani Drogemuller, Duke
DAuna Jennings, Duke
Thessa Malauulu, Duke
Michaela Edenfield, Florida State
Katie Dack, Florida State
Ashtyn Danley, Florida State
Char Lorenz, Louisville
Kyra Chan, Stanford
Emily Jones, Stanford
Alyssa Houston, Stanford
Macee Eaton, Virginia
Kylie Aldridge, Virginia Tech
Third-Team:
Brooke McCubbin, Clemson
Jamison Brockenbrough, Clemson
Kennedy Harp, Florida State
Alyssa Willer, Georgia Tech
Taylor Ensley, NC State
Hannah Church, NC State
Carlie Myrtle, North Carolina
Addison Amaral, Notre Dame
Jade Berry, Stanford
Joie Economides, Stanford
Taryn Kern, Stanford
Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech
Emma Lemley, Virginia Tech
Zoe Yaeger, Virginia Tech
Emma Mazzarone, Virginia Tech
All-Freshman:
Mia Phillips, California
Macey Cintron, Clemson
Marian Collins, Clemson
Jazzy Francik, Florida State
Alyssa Willer, Georgia Tech
Gracyn Tucker, Georgia Tech
Char Lorenz, Louisville
Caroline O’Brien, Notre Dame
Joie Economides, Stanford
Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech