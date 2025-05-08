Cavaliers Welcome Miami For Senior Weekend

LEADING OFF

Cavalier shortstop Eric Becker was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List for the nation’s best shortstop. Becker currently leads the Cavaliers in doubles (18), runs scored (47), RBIs (41), total bases (105), slugging percentage (.610) and on-base percentage (.441). The shortstop is one of four Cavaliers to start all 43 games for Virginia this season.

Entering the final home weekend of the season, Virginia is riding a five-game win streak at The Dish after dismantling Towson on Wednesday night, 19-1.

UVA also enters the weekend having homered in 14 straight games dating back to April 6 at NC State. The 14-game streak is the longest by the Hoos since Virginia hit a dinger in each of the last 16 games in 2021.

March 29’s win over Stanford was coach Brian O’Connor’s 900th career victory. With the win, O’Connor became the 15th active head coach in Division I with 900 career wins.

Entering the weekend, 16 of UVA’s 27 wins on the season are of the comeback variety, including Wednesday’s victory over Towson.

UVA is 17-5 on the season when junior Aidan Teel is batting leadoff for the Cavaliers.

Since the start of the Stanford series on March 27, the Cavaliers are 15-5 overall with an 11-2 record at home and are averaging 9.6 runs per game over the 20-game stretch.