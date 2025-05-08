Kate Galica Named USA Lacrosse All-American

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse sophomore Kate Galica was named to the 2025 USA Lacrosse NCAA Division I All-America second team, in honors announced Thursday (May 8) by the organization.
USA Lacrosse All-Americans are selected by staff and contributors.
Forty-two players were honored across three teams USA Lacrosse All-America teams, with 55 others, including sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo, being named as honorable mentions.
Galica is the first player in program history to be named the ACC Midfielder of the Year. The All-ACC First Team honoree was among 25 nominees for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award and was named to the Nike Lacrosse Midseason All-America team (presented by Inside Lacrosse). Galica has set both the Virginia single-game and single-season records in draw controls this season. She currently leads the ACC in draws, ranking 11th in the nation at 9.41 per game. Galica is also the Cavaliers’ second-leading scorer with 40 goals this season.
This is her first All-America honor. It is Alaimo’s first time being named as an honorable mention.
FIRST TEAM
A — Rachel Clark, Boston College
A — Chloe Humphrey, North Carolina
A — Ashley Humphrey, North Carolina
A — Madison Taylor, Northwestern
Draw — Maddie Epke, James Madison
M — Chase Boyle, Loyola
M — Anna Brandt, Penn
M — Brigid Duffy, Army
M — Kori Edmondson, Maryland
D — Shea Baker, Boston College
D — Reagan O’Brien, Johns Hopkins
D — Brooklyn Walker-Welch, North Carolina
D — Sammy White, Northwestern
G — Shea Dolce, Boston College
SECOND TEAM
A — McKenzie Blake, Princeton
A — Jenna Collignon, Yale
A — Mckenna Davis, Boston College
A — Emma LoPinto, Boston College
Draw — Alyssa Daley, Navy
M — Annie Burton, Brown
M — Kaitlyn Davies, Florida
M — Kate Galica, Virginia
M — Fallon Vaughn, Yale
D — Lydia Colasante, Boston College
D — Sam Forrest, North Carolina
D — Jane Hansen, Northwestern
D — Avery Hines, Stony Brook
G — Erin O’Grady, Michigan
THIRD TEAM
A — Haven Dora, Princeton
A — Frannie Hahn, Florida
A — Georgia Latch, Loyola
A — Aliya Polisky, Stanford
Draw — Jordan Dean, UMass
M — Ava Class, Michigan
M — Emma Muchnick, Syracuse
M — Natalie Shurtleff, Clemson
M — Samantha Smith, Northwestern
D — Summer Agostino, Clemson
D — Grace Callahan, Michigan
D — Natasha Gorriaran, Penn
D — Lily Osborne, Loyola
G — Betty Nelson, North Carolina
HONORABLE MENTION
A — Madison Alaimo, Virginia
A — Ava Angello, Johns Hopkins
A — Ava Arceri, Stanford
A — Jordyn Behar, Arizona State
A — Carly Bernstein, Duke
A — Alyssa Chung, Navy
A — Casey Colbert, Stony Brook
A — Maddie Dora, USC
A — Kaylee Dyer, Michigan
A — Callie Hem, Duke
A — Erika Ho, Penn State
A — Jami MacDonald, Princeton
A — Ashley Mackin, Johns Hopkins
A — Mia Mascone, Boston College
A — Nikki Mennella, Hofstra
A — Emily Messinese, Navy
A — Kassidy Morris, UMass
A — Caroline Mullahy, Harvard
A — Allison Reilly, Army
A — Jill Smith, Michigan
A — Olivia Vergano, North Carolina
A — Emma Ward, Syracuse
A — Charlotte Wilmoth, Stony Brook
Draw — Abbey Herod, Boston College
Draw — Maya Kendall, Dartmouth
Draw — Abby Moran, Jacksonville
Draw — Anna Viglione, Arizona State
M — Isabella Caporuscio, Stony Brook
M — Sky Carrasquillo, Yale
M — Katie Colavito, Liberty
M — Lacey Downey, Johns Hopkins
M — Kayla Gilmore, Maryland
M — Laurel Gonzalez, Johns Hopkins
M — Taylor Lane, Yale
M — Eliza Osburn, North Carolina
M — Lauren Saltz, Penn State
M — Mikayla Williams, Navy
D — Dylan Allen, Princeton
D — Theresa Bragg, Florida
D — Sophia Brindisi, Stanford
D — Annabel Child, Harvard
D — Ellie Hollin, Penn State
D — Alexis Niblock, USC
D — Neve O’Ferrall, Maryland
D — Emmy Pascal, Yale
D — Lilli Sherman, Ohio State
D — Sophie Student, North Carolina
D — Coco Vandiver, Syracuse
D — Grace Weigand, Notre Dame
G — Lexie Coldiron, Rutgers
G — Jenika Cuocco, Drexel
G — Amelia Hughes, Princeton
G — Orly Sedransk, Penn
G — Delaney Sweitzer, Northwestern
G — Jocelyn Torres, Ohio State