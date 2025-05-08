Kate Galica Named USA Lacrosse All-American

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse sophomore Kate Galica was named to the 2025 USA Lacrosse NCAA Division I All-America second team, in honors announced Thursday (May 8) by the organization.

USA Lacrosse All-Americans are selected by staff and contributors.

Forty-two players were honored across three teams USA Lacrosse All-America teams, with 55 others, including sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo, being named as honorable mentions.

Galica is the first player in program history to be named the ACC Midfielder of the Year. The All-ACC First Team honoree was among 25 nominees for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award and was named to the Nike Lacrosse Midseason All-America team (presented by Inside Lacrosse). Galica has set both the Virginia single-game and single-season records in draw controls this season. She currently leads the ACC in draws, ranking 11th in the nation at 9.41 per game. Galica is also the Cavaliers’ second-leading scorer with 40 goals this season.

This is her first All-America honor. It is Alaimo’s first time being named as an honorable mention.