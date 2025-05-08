Mira Berglund Joins Virginia Women’s Golf Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.— Virginia women’s golf head coach Ria Scott announced today (May 8) that Mira Berglund (Örnsköldsvik, Sweden) will join the Cavalier program for the 2025-26 season.
A transfer out of Campbell, Berglund recorded six top-10 finishes in 2024-25 including a win at the Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate. She posted a 72.74 stroke average and was named a first team All-CAA and CAA All-Championship selection in 2024-25.
“Mira is an exceptional student-athlete,” said head coach Ria Scott. “She is so well respected by her previous coaches, team, and within the golf community. Her reputation as a person with exceptional drive and work ethic, excellent play, and great values makes her the perfect fit for the University of Virginia. We are confident Mira’s ability to step in right away and contribute to our championship culture.”
Berglund holds the fourth-lowest career scoring average (73.91) in Campbell women’s golf history (since 1989-90). She is a two-time All-CAA selection. In 20 events at Campbell, she posted six top-10 finishes and 17 rounds of par or better.
2024-25 (Sophomore)
- First-team All-CAA
- CAA All-Championship team
- Third-highest ranked individual among all CAA golfers
- Six top 10 finishes, including her first career win at Tennessee’s Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate
- Tied for third at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, NC State City of Oaks Collegiate and CAA Championship
- Posted a 72.74 stroke average – sixth best in Campbell women’s golf history
- Played par, or better 12 times in ’24-25, including collegiate-career low 66 (-6) at the Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate
- Three-time CAA Golfer of the Week in ’24-25
2023-24 (Freshman)
- WGCA All-America Scholar
- Second-team All-CAA
- CAA Commissioner’s Honor Roll
- Produced a 75.26 stroke average (7th-best ever by a Campbell freshman) while playing in nine events with four top-25 finishes
- Placed T11 (72-69-81—222) at Sea Best Intercollegiate, where she shot a collegiate-low 69 in the second round
- Finished T12 (81-75-77—233) at CAA Championship
- Had five rounds of par, or better, golf, including an even-par 71 in her first collegiate round at the Golfweek Fall Challenge at Caledonia G&FC