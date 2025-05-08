Mira Berglund Joins Virginia Women’s Golf Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.— Virginia women’s golf head coach Ria Scott announced today (May 8) that Mira Berglund (Örnsköldsvik, Sweden) will join the Cavalier program for the 2025-26 season.

A transfer out of Campbell, Berglund recorded six top-10 finishes in 2024-25 including a win at the Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate. She posted a 72.74 stroke average and was named a first team All-CAA and CAA All-Championship selection in 2024-25.

“Mira is an exceptional student-athlete,” said head coach Ria Scott. “She is so well respected by her previous coaches, team, and within the golf community. Her reputation as a person with exceptional drive and work ethic, excellent play, and great values makes her the perfect fit for the University of Virginia. We are confident Mira’s ability to step in right away and contribute to our championship culture.”

Berglund holds the fourth-lowest career scoring average (73.91) in Campbell women’s golf history (since 1989-90). She is a two-time All-CAA selection. In 20 events at Campbell, she posted six top-10 finishes and 17 rounds of par or better.

2024-25 (Sophomore)

First-team All-CAA

CAA All-Championship team

Third-highest ranked individual among all CAA golfers

Six top 10 finishes, including her first career win at Tennessee’s Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate

Tied for third at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, NC State City of Oaks Collegiate and CAA Championship

Posted a 72.74 stroke average – sixth best in Campbell women’s golf history

Played par, or better 12 times in ’24-25, including collegiate-career low 66 (-6) at the Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate

Three-time CAA Golfer of the Week in ’24-25

2023-24 (Freshman)