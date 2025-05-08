No. 25 Virginia Falls To No. 15 Clemson In ACC Quarterfinal

BRIGHTON, Mass. – Sophomore Macee Eaton set the program’s single-season RBI record as a back and forth battle went the way of the higher seed on Thursday (May 8) and No. 25 Virginia (37-17) fell to No. 15 Clemson (42-12) in the ACC quarterfinals by a score of 7-4 at the Harrington Athletics Village at Boston College.

Virgina was the seven seed in the tournament, while Clemson was the two seed.

Macee Eaton is your new single-season RBI record holder at UVA! She's got 59 so far this season!#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/PrOswNMPC4 — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) May 8, 2025

HOW IT HAPPENED

Clemson got on the board in the fourth, converting a leadoff double into a run. Julia Knowler doubled off the wall in left field to start the inning and took third on a groundout. Aby Viera laced a single through the left side to bring Knowler home and put Clemson up 1-0.

Virginia responded in the fifth, taking the lead with a two-RBI single to center from Jade Hylton. Virginia worked the bases loaded with a single and a pair of hit batters. Hylton came to the plate with two outs and dropped the base hit into center and pushed two runs home for the 2-1 lead.

Clemson took the lead back in the fifth with a two-run shot to center with two outs from Maddie Moore.

The Cavaliers again had an answer as Macee Eaton sent one over the fence in right to make it a 4-3 lead. Kamyria Woody-Giggetts scored on the home run after entering to run for Bella Cabral who reached on a single.

Macee Eaton sets a new single-season RBI record and puts the Hoos back in front! It's 4-3 UVA over Clemson in the sixth.

The Tigers again had an answer, loading the bases in the bottom of the sixth with a walk, a hit batter and a bunt single. A grand slam from Taylor Pipkins put Clemson in front 7-4.

The Tigers again had an answer, loading the bases in the bottom of the sixth with a walk, a hit batter and a bunt single. A grand slam from Taylor Pipkins put Clemson in front 7-4.

NOTING THE HOOS

• Macee Eaton set the single-season record for RBI with her home run in the sixth (59), passing the mark set by All-American Kristen Dennis in 2002.

• Eaton’s home run in the sixth was her 12th home run of the season and she is one of three Cavaliers with double digit home runs this season.

• Jade Hylton’s is now seventh on the UVA single-season RBI list with 48 following her 2-RBI hit in the fifth.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“It was a really competitive game. There were some great arms going at each other. Courtney came out and did a great job and we turned a couple of double plays; one of our keys today was to play clean defense and we did that. Postseason softball is competitive greatness – be your best and give your best when the game requires it. We played hard and competitive. There is a difference between losing a game and getting beat, and we just got beat tonight. They got a couple of great swings on a couple of great pitches. There’s not much you can do about that. You turn the page and start preparation for the postseason. I’m proud of the back and forth and there is a fearlessness about this team a really like. We’re ready to find out where we’re going and compete for a national championship. This is an exciting time and postseason softball is exciting.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will find out the next opponent on the season with the NCAA selection show on Sunday (May 11). The NCAA Tournament brackets and field will be announced live on ESPN at 7 p.m.

Fans are invited to join the team on the field at Palmer Park with the left field gate off Massie Road opening at 6:30 p.m. The selection show will be broadcast on the video board at Palmer Park.