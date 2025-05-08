Schroter, Wayer Named USA Lacrosse All–Americans

SPARKS, Md. – University of Virginia close defenseman John Schroter (Leesburg, Va.) and long-stick midfielder Ben Wayer (Alexandria, Va.) were named All-Americans by USA Lacrosse, the organization announced Thursday (May 8). Schroter was dubbed a second-team selection, while Wayer was tabbed a third-team honoree.

USA Lacrosse All-Americans were selected by staff and contributors.

Schroter, who completed his second playing season for the Cavaliers in 2025 after redshirting in 2023, appeared in all 14 games this season, including 13 starts. He consistently matched up with opposing teams’ top attackman. Schroter finished the season with 22 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers. He was sensational in the Wahoos’ season finale against No. 9 Duke (April 26), when he tallied a career-high five caused turnovers and held the Blue Devils’ leading scorer to only one goal.