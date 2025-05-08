Schroter, Wayer Named USA Lacrosse All–Americans

SPARKS, Md. – University of Virginia close defenseman John Schroter (Leesburg, Va.) and long-stick midfielder Ben Wayer (Alexandria, Va.) were named All-Americans by USA Lacrosse, the organization announced Thursday (May 8). Schroter was dubbed a second-team selection, while Wayer was tabbed a third-team honoree.
USA Lacrosse All-Americans were selected by staff and contributors.
Schroter, who completed his second playing season for the Cavaliers in 2025 after redshirting in 2023, appeared in all 14 games this season, including 13 starts. He consistently matched up with opposing teams’ top attackman. Schroter finished the season with 22 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers. He was sensational in the Wahoos’ season finale against No. 9 Duke (April 26), when he tallied a career-high five caused turnovers and held the Blue Devils’ leading scorer to only one goal.
Wayer, who earlier this week was selected 23rd overall by the Philadelphia Waterdogs in the PLL Draft, was one of 25 players nationally this season to be named a Tewaaraton Award nominee. As the Cavaliers’ primary LSM, Wayer appeared in all 14 games and led for the second consecutive season led the ACC in ground balls per game (5.0) among non-faceoff specialists. He also led the Cavaliers with 18 total caused turnovers. A dual threat in transition, Wayer scored six goals and logged one assist this season.
Both Schroter and Wayer were also contributors on the Cavaliers’ man-down unit, which currently leads the nation in man-down defense (86.8 percent). UVA’s defense is also currently third nationally in ground balls (36.00/game) and eighth in caused turnovers (10.07/game).
2025 USA Lacrosse All-Americans
FIRST TEAM
A – Jackson Eicher, Army
A – Chris Kavanagh, Notre Dame
A – CJ Kirst, Cornell
A – Coulter Mackesy, Princeton
M – Sam English, Syracuse
M – Hugh Kelleher, Cornell
M – Andrew McAdorey, Duke
FO – Brady Wambach, North Carolina
SSDM – Aidan Maguire, Duke
SSDM – Ben Ramsey, Notre Dame LSM – Will Donovan, Notre Dame
D – Shawn Lyght, Notre Dame
D – AJ Pilate, Army
D – Will Schaller, Maryland
D – Bobby Van Buren, Ohio State
G – Caleb Fyock, Ohio State
SECOND TEAM
A – Sam King, Harvard
A – Dominic Pietramala, North Carolina
A – Joey Spallina, Syracuse
A – Matt Traynor, Penn State
M – Benn Johnston, Duke
M – Michael Leo, Syracuse
M – Willem Firth, Cornell
FO – John Mullen, Syracuse
SSDM – Christian Mazur, Army
SSDM – Casey Wilson, Denver
LSM – Christian Fournier, Army
D – Ty Banks, Georgetown
D – Pace Billings, Michigan
D – Colin Mulshine, Princeton
D – John Schroter, Virginia
G – Logan McNaney, Maryland
THIRD TEAM
A – Owen Duffy, North Carolina
A – Ryan Goldstein, Cornell
A – Owen Hiltz, Syracuse
A – Mikey Weisshaar, Towson
M – Logan Ip, Harvard
M – Mic Kelly, Denver
M – Chad Palumbo, Princeton
FO – Jack Cascadden, Cornell
SSDM – Eric Kolar, Maryland
SSDM – Cooper Mueller, Princeton
LSM – Ben Wayer, Virginia
D – Jimmy Freehill, Denver
D – Brendan Lavelle, Penn
D – Alex Ross, Penn State
D – Jayson Singer, Cornell
G – Sean Byrne, Army
HONORABLE MENTION
A – Ryan Bell, Providence
A – David Burr, Robert Morris
A – Aidan Carroll, Georgetown
A – Rory Connor, Colgate
A – Ryan Cohen, Michigan
A – Trace Hogan, Massachusetts
A – Michael Long, Cornell
A – Eric Malever, Duke
A – Alex Marinier, Ohio State
A – Aidan O’Neil, Richmond
A – Thomas Power, Dartmouth
A – Pratt Reynolds, Siena
A – Silas Richmond, UAlbany
A – Luke Rusterucci, VMI
A – Timothy Shannehan, Boston University
A – Eric Spanos, Maryland A – Jack Speidell, Harvard A – Riley Sullivan, Lafayette
A – Jake Taylor, Notre Dame
A – Josh Yago, Air Force
M – Hunter Aquino, Penn State
M – Matt Collison, Johns Hopkins
M – Hunter Drouin, Colgate
M – Chop Gallagher, Towson
M – Matthew Keegan, Maryland M – Devon McLane, Notre Dame
M – Max Merklinger, Richmond
M – Aidan Mulholland, Michigan
M – Luke Okupski, Fairfield
M – Evan Plunkett, Army
M – Max Sloat, Duke M – Tucker Spencer, Sacred Heart
M – Jack Taylor, Jacksonville M – Tucker Wade, Princeton
FO – Logan Callahan, Johns Hopkins
FO – Will Coletti, Army
FO – Bo Columbus, Robert Morris
FO – Henry Dodge, Vermont
FO – Sean Dow, Lehigh
FO – Will Lynch, Notre Dame
FO – OJ Morris, Delaware
FO – Tyler Sandoval, Villanova
SSDM – Chris Davis, Cornell
SSDM – Peter Detwiler, Marquette
SSDM – Jack Gray, Duke
SSDM – Jackson Green, Princeton
SSDM – Joe Juengerkes, Rutgers
SSDM – Greg Langermeier, Ohio State
SSDM – Andrew O’Berry, North Carolina
LSM – Trey Brown, Boston University
LSM – Jack McDonald, Maryland
LSM – Ryan Splaine, Rutgers
LSM – Walker Wallace, Cornel
D – Cullen Brown, Ohio State
D – Richard Checo, Lehigh
D – Nikko DiPonio, Utah
D – Billy Dwan, Syracuse
D – Mitchell Dunham, Richmond
D – Charlie Johnson, Duke
D – AJ Marsh, Navy
D – Max Neeson, UAlbany
D – Kevin Parnham, Penn State
D – Joe Petro, Towson
D – Julian Radossich, Fairfield D – Hunter Smith, Richmond
D – Scott Smith, Johns Hopkins
D – Levi Verch, Saint Joseph’s
G – Will Barnes, Boston University
G – Ryan Croddick, Princeton
G – Patrick Jameison, Duke
G – Jimmy McCool, Syracuse
G – Mason Morel, Dartmouth
G – Thomas Ricciardelli, Notre Dame
G – Owen Salanger, Massachusetts
G – Cardin Stoller, Rutgers
G – Lucas Winger, Le Moyne
G – Zach Vigue, Richmond