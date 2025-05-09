Virginia Dominates LIU in NCAA First Round Win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 seed Virginia women’s lacrosse team (12-6) logged a 20-6 victory against LIU (12-7) in a first-round game of the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship played at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia opened the game on a 7-1 run, with seven different players scoring a goal apiece. The Cavaliers extended the lead to 13-3 right before halftime. Playing under a running clock for the entire second half, the Cavaliers coasted to the 20-6 victory to advance to the Round of 16 of the championship.

Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo set the UVA single-game record with nine assists. Alaimo tied her career high of six in the first half, adding three more in the first nine minutes of the second half. Her nine assists also tied the NCAA record for most assists by a player in an NCAA tournament game.

Alaimo also scored two goals, giving her 11 points in the game.

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo also scored four goals with two assists. Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica also scored four goals. Sophomore attacker Addi Foster had her 10th hat trick of the season.

Virginia will host the winner of Duke and James Madison on Sunday, May 11 at 1 p.m.

The winner of the Charlottesville Regional will face the winner of the Gainesville Regional next Thursday (May 16) at the site of the highest remaining seed.

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“It’s certainly a team effort. I love the spirit of this group, the way they support each other. Whoever is out on the field, you can feel the energy behind us on the sideline. That just speaks to the culture of this team and these girls, and how much they care about each other. They’re really bought in. I’m just excited that we’ve earned a great win today.”

On Madison Alaimo’s performance

“I mean, this is what Mads does. She’s a dangerous player. She always has her head up. She’s become more of a scoring threat. And, yeah, it was just really fun to see her doing what she does. She has a great IQ and she loves to play the game.”

NOTES