Dunbar Honored with Kay Yow Servant Leader Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Kay Yow Cancer Fund announced Monday (Nov. 4) the launch of the Kay Yow Servant Leader Award, a new award honoring student-athletes who exemplify the values of leadership, selflessness, and service in the fight against all cancers affecting women. Virginia freshman guard Payton Dunbar was among the list of inaugural honorees.

Coach Kay Yow was widely admired not only for her success on the basketball court but also for her compassion, integrity, and dedication to helping others. She inspired millions with her courage and selfless leadership.

This award honors Coach Yow’s legacy and the young people who carry it forward. It is presented annually to student-athletes of great character who put the needs of others before their own, who uplift others, and who do it with humility and grace. Award winners demonstrate extraordinary dedication to making a positive impact on their teams and in their communities. They are people with a servant’s spirit and a commitment to selfless leadership.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Kay Yow Servant Leader Award as part of our ongoing mission to honor Coach Yow’s legacy,” said Jenny Palmateer, CEO of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. “This award highlights the kind of leadership that inspires hope, brings people together, and makes the world a better place. Just as Coach Yow did, we hope this recognition will inspire others to lead with compassion and purpose.”

Recipients of the award will be recognized by a special patch they will wear on their uniform jerseys. To date, 2024-2025 winners include:

Addison Martin, Illinois State University

Alli Campbell, Penn State University

Ashlyn Sheridan, Anderson University

Briauna Thompson, University of North Carolina Asheville

Flau’jae Johnson, Louisiana State University

JoJo Lacey, Rutgers University

Kennedi Jackson, Boston College

Lovely Sonnier, Long Beach State University

Madison Hayes, North Carolina State University

Makayla Timpson, Florida State University

Payton Dunbar, University of Virginia

Rayah Marshall, University of Southern California

Rylee Langerman, Oklahoma State University

Samantha Osorio, Moravian University

We remain committed to our mission of funding scientific cancer research and programs that serve the underserved, and uniting communities in the fight against all cancers affecting women. The introduction of this award strengthens our organization’s commitment to fostering a spirit of service and leadership, values that were core to Coach Yow’s life and career.

About the Kay Yow Cancer Fund

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund was officially founded on December 3, 2007, from the vision of the organization’s namesake, Kay Yow, former NC State University head women’s basketball coach.

Coach Yow was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 before succumbing to the disease on January 24, 2009. The Kay Yow Cancer Fund is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to raising money for life-saving cancer research, underserved programs that provide access to quality cancer healthcare, and uniting people in the fight against all cancers affecting women. The Kay Yow Cancer Fund has awarded $8.78 million in the fight against all cancers affecting women. For more information on the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, or to donate, please visit KayYow.com.